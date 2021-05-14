St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q1 2021 results.





Three months March 31, 2021



Three months March 31, 2020

Revenue $ 5,859,287

$ 6,986,550

Gross margin $ 2,726,358

$ 2,849,296

Gross margin %

47%



41%

EBITDA(1) $ 2,392,768

$ 2,306,444

Net income and comprehensive income $ 93,639

$ 504,695

Income per share $ 0.00

$ 0.01



(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

The downturn in the energy industry, compounded by COVID-19, has significantly reduced activity throughout Enterprise's business sector. Reduced activity from COVID-19 began at the end of the first quarter of 2020, continued throughout 2020 and into 2021. Although COVID-19 protocols have allowed Enterprise's customers to return to work, activity levels have not yet returned to pre COVID-19 levels. Enterprise's customers have also modified their behaviours and requirements due to COVID-19. Over the past few years, Enterprise has been updating and modernizing its systems and processes to be effectively used in a cloud computing environment. The Company's fleet tracking, business intelligence and finance systems have all been modernized and, as a result, Enterprise was able to work effectively and adapt to COVID-19 protocols with respect to the workplace, social distancing and working remotely. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $5,859,287 compared to $6,986,550 in the prior period, a decrease of $1,127,263.

Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $2,726,358 compared to the prior period of $2,849,296, a decrease of $122,938. However, on a percentage basis, gross margin for the three months increased 6 percent over the prior period to 47%. EBITDA was $2,392,768 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $2,306,444 in the prior period, an increase of $86,324.

The Company is utilizing the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Program as in tended, keeping employees working and on payroll during the COVID -19 pandemic. The Company continues to monitor changes to all government programs and will alter its cost structure accordingly if required. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $300,656 ($126,370 - March 2020) against direct costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Utilizing the CEWS and CERS programs, the Company recorded $346,614 ($140,570 - March 2020) against EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company generated cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of $1,389,470 compared to $646,229 in the prior year. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company purchased and cancelled 468,000 shares at a cost of $94,289, reducing the share capital account by $672,160.

Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 6,527,500 shares at a cost of $1,221,134 and as a result, the Company's share capital account has been reduced by $9,418,141 over the entire share buyback program. Enterprise believes its stock remains undervalued and will continue to re-invest positive cash flow to buy-back shares to enhance shareholder value.

The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company purchased $1,446,751 of capital assets, primarily for natural gas power generation equipment and upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment. The Company also sold equipment during the quarter and received $663,912 of proceeds from those sales which were re-invested in new equipment.

In addition to the use of government programs, Enterprise is actively controlling and reducing costs through layoffs, compensation adjustments, premises consolidation, limiting business expenses and travel, contract re-negotiations and postponement of bonuses. It is uncertain if existing government programs will continue or if new programs will be put in place. The Company continues to monitor changes to all government programs and will alter its cost structure accordingly if required.

