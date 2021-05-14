DJ EQS-News: Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK) to be added to MSCI China Small Cap Index

EQS-News / 14/05/2021 / 10:31 UTC+8 Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK) to be added to MSCI China Small Cap IndexRecently, MSCI Inc. (formerly named as Morgan Stanley Capital International) has announced the semi-annual index review for the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK), the Chinese leading internet company focusing on online social networking business, will be added to MSCI China Small Cap Index, being implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021. Before that, Newborn Town Inc. has been added to FTSE Global Microcap Index.The MSCI indexes are the benchmark indexes widely used by portfolio managers around the world, which have extensive influence in the Americas, Asia and other regions. It is estimated that about USD10 trillion assets worldwide were benchmarked against MSCI indexes. Meanwhile, MSCI's clients include 95 of the world's 100 largest money managers, as ranked by P&I.MSCI China Small Cap Index aims to measure the performance of small cap stocks in China, covering companies with good operating performance and development potential. Being added to this index, Newborn Town's investment value has been further affirmed. It is expecting more attention and investment from the global investors and index funds, which will facilitate a robust flow of capital to the company.Newborn Town is a Chinese internet company operating online social networking business around the world. With 10 years of experience in overseas markets, Newborn Town has accumulated over 1.2 billion users in more than 200 countries and regions. On December 31, 2019, the company was listed on the main board of HKEX, which was also the first social networking company concentrating on global market among Hong Kong stocks. It still upholds the leading position in the industry.During the track record, Newborn Town continuously promoted its social networking products in the Middle East, South Asia and other emerging markets. Recently, it has achieved a breakthrough in North America, Europe and other developed markets.In terms of operating figures, the total revenue of Newborn Town for the first quarter of 2021 was estimated to range from RMB 504 to 544 million, a year-on-year growth of more than 4.7 times. The average MAU of its social networking products was about 16.58 million, with a quarter-on-quarter growth of about 25.75%, demonstrating strong driving force and tremendous growth potential.14/05/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 22:31 ET (02:31 GMT)