Capsule enhances online CRM platform with Microsoft 365 integration

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule, the online CRM, has launched an integration with Microsoft 365 (M365), enhancing its platform with a new Microsoft Outlook add-in, Calendar integration, and Single Sign-On.

For the first time, Capsule customers using Microsoft business applications can connect their CRM to their Outlook inbox, enabling the ability to add contacts, view and manage sales opportunities, and build a complete record of interaction all stored in one place.

Using the Microsoft Outlook Calendar integration, Capsule customers can easily view and manage calendar events from within the CRM, without duplicating across platforms, and view all consolidated events associated with each customer to better manage new and existing relationships.

Single Sign-On for Capsule and M365 enables secure access to both platforms for a seamless user experience.

Duncan Stockdill, Founder & CEO at Capsule, said: "We created Capsule to address a gap in the market for a smart online CRM that is simple, powerful, and easy to adopt, and we think these features are increasingly attractive to larger businesses. Integrations such as the one with Microsoft 365 create a better user experience, help our customers grow, and help us expand our own portfolio of clients."

Capsule client, Caviar & Chips, describes how Capsule integrations helped lockdown survival

Caviar & Chips is an award-winning, bespoke catering company, catering for weddings and events all over the UK.

Marc Hornby, Co-Founder or Caviar & Chips, said: "As a bespoke catering business, we're an important part of the biggest day of our clients' lives, so it's important we're able to make them feel valued and like they are the only client in the world. Capsule helps us create and nurture relationships that are personal by getting to know them and their wedding plans intimately and building client profiles in the CRM.

"If we weren't using a CRM like Capsule at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, communication would have broken down and we simply wouldn't have been able to cope with the demands of a pandemic. We are a client-led, values driven business, and Capsule helped us to deliver on those values even during an unprecedented global event. In turn, 99% of the bookings we had last year we still have."

Read more and download the Capsule app for iOS and Android at www.capsulecrm.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510204/Capsule.jpg