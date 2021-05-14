Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, informs its shareholders of the availability from today of the preparatory documents for its Combined General Meeting of June 4, 2021, which will be held from 2 pm at the Company's head offices.

Availability of the documents for the General Meeting

All the documents pertaining to this General Meeting will today be made available to shareholders on the Company's website (https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meetings/), at the Company's head offices or provided on request from BNP Paribas Securities Services or the following email address: ag2021@ciments-hoffmann.fr.

Combined General Meeting to be held in closed session

Readers are reminded that, within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the battle to prevent its spread, the General Meeting will be held in closed session, without the physical attendance of its shareholders or other people entitled to attend, pursuant to article 4 of Ordonnance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended by Decree n° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

However, there will be a live audio broadcast of the General Meeting, which will only be accessible to the Company's shareholders who register beforehand by emailing their request to ag2021@ciments-hoffmann.fr. A replay of the audio broadcast will then be made available to everyone on the Company's website (https://www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/).

The Company strongly urges its shareholders to exercise their voting rights, one of the fundamental prerogatives of a shareholder, exclusively by remote voting in accordance with the terms governing participation set out below and in the meeting notice published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on April 28, 2021. The minutes of the Combined General Meeting will be made available to shareholders, within the statutory timeframe, in the Shareholders' Meetings section of the Company's website: https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/investors/shareholders-information/annual-general-meetings/.

Combined General Meeting voting procedures

Eligibility to participate in the Combined General Meeting is subject to having shares registered in the Company's shareholders' account in accordance with the terms set out in the meeting notice published in the BALO on April 28, 2021, available in the Shareholders' Meetings section of the Company's website.

As this General Meeting is being held in closed session, no admission cards will be issued. Given the impossibility of attending this General Meeting in person, the Company's shareholders will be able to choose one of the three following voting methods, in each case accompanied by a valid participation certificate enabling the Shareholder to vote:

by postal vote

by sending a proxy to the Company without indicating a specific proxy;

without indicating a specific proxy; by granting a proxy to any natural or legal person in accordance with the following conditions: for registered shareholders : send an email with an electronic signature, guaranteeing your connection with the remote voting form, to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, indicating your surname, first name, address and BP2S ID for direct registered shareholders or your financial intermediary ID for administered registered shareholders, as well as the surname and first name of the appointed or withdrawn proxy; for bearer shareholders : send an email with an electronic signature, guaranteeing your connection with the remote voting form, to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, indicating your surname, first name, address and full bank details, as well as the surname and first name of the appointed or withdrawn proxy, then imperatively ask your financial intermediary to send written confirmation (by post) to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex France.

in accordance with the following conditions:

Proxies granted to a designated third party, as well as the instructions given by the proxy for the exercise of the proxies granted to them, should be sent to BP2S by post or email by no later than 11.59 pm CEST on May 31, 2021 accompanied by the participation certificate issued by the approved intermediaries, for bearer shareholders.

The proxy and postal voting form will be automatically sent to direct or administered registered shareholders by post.

For bearer shareholders, the proxy and postal voting form will be sent to them upon request to their financial intermediary no later than six days before the Combined General Meeting, and will also be made available to shareholders in the Shareholders' Meetings section of the Company's website.

The proxy and postal voting forms should be filled in, signed and sent to:

for registered shareholders : either by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex France, or by email to ag2021@ciments-hoffmann.fr;

: either by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex France, or by email to ag2021@ciments-hoffmann.fr; for bearer shareholders : to their financial intermediary, who will send it to BNP Paribas Securities Services accompanied by a valid participation certificate.

To be taken into account, completed and signed postal voting forms should be received by BNP Paribas Securities Services, or by the Company for voting forms sent by direct registered shareholders by email, no later than three days before the Combined General Meeting, i.e. by Tuesday June 1, 2021 at the latest.

Written questions

Shareholders can send written questions to the Company's head offices by registered post with acknowledgment of receipt or, preferably, by email to ag2021@ciments-hoffmann.fr by no later than 11.59 pm CEST on June 2, 2021. They must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate.

Financial calendar:

Combined General Meeting, on June 4, 2021 at 2 pm CEST

2021 first-half sales and results, on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005094/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Jérôme Caron

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

+33 (0)2 51 46 06 00

NewCap

Pierre Laurent

Thomas Grojean/Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98