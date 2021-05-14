Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 
14.05.21
08:33 Uhr
3,775 Euro
+0,055
+1,48 %
PR Newswire
14.05.2021 | 08:04
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

London, May 13

14 May 2021

John Menzies plc

("Menzies" or the "Group")

Board Appointment

John Menzies plc the global aviation services business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Henrik Lund to the Board as an independent non-executive director. Henrik will join the Board of Directors on 1 June 2021.

Henrik has held a number of senior international leadership positions at QloudX, Asymmetrical Consulting, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DSV Panalpina and DHL Global Forwarding and Freight. Henrik brings extensive global leadership experience to the Board and possesses a strong executive background in air, land and sea freight forwarding and logistics which will compliment and further enhance the Board's current skill set.

There are no further details to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Philipp Joeinig, Chairman & CEO of John Menzies plc said:

"I am pleased to welcome Henrik to the Board and I know the skill set he brings will enhance range of expertise we have on the Board. I am also pleased that we have restored a majority of independent non-executive directors to the Board, highlighting the Board's commitment to promoting good governance and the principles of the Corporate Governance Code"

For further information:

John Menzies plc
John Geddes, Corporate Affairs Director		0131 459 8018
