ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, May 13
Anglesey Mining plc regrets that the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
forms released on 10 May 2021 in respect of transactions involving Bill Hooley,
Danesh Varma and Howard Miller erroneously stated in para 4(b) of each notice
that they had acquired shares when in fact they had sold shares, as was made
clear in the first part of the announcement on 10 May 2021. The corrected
announcement with revised MAR notices is shown below.
Anglesey Mining plc
14 May 2021
Correction to director/PDMR shareholdings notice
Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share sales by members of the board:
|Name
|Shares sold
|Sale price per share
|John Kearney
|500,000
|4.18p
|Bill Hooley
|1,000,000
|4.18p
|Howard Miller
|500,000
|4.18p
|Danesh Varma
|1,000,000
|4.18p
All the shares which were sold were issued in March 2021 following the exercise of share options by directors. Following these transactions the interests of directors in the share capital of the company were as follows:
|Name
|Shares
|Bill Hooley
|200,000
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John F Kearney
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|500,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
4.18p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE Main Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bill Hooley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief executive
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,000,000
4.18p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE Main Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Danesh Varma
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,000,000
4.18p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE Main Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Howard Miller
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Anglesey Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB0000320472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|500,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
4.18p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 May 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE Main Market