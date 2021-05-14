Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
14.05.21
08:06 Uhr
0,033 Euro
-0,003
-7,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2021 | 08:04
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 13


Anglesey Mining plc

14 May 2021

Correction to director/PDMR shareholdings notice

Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share sales by members of the board:

NameShares soldSale price per share
John Kearney500,0004.18p
Bill Hooley1,000,0004.18p
Howard Miller500,0004.18p
Danesh Varma1,000,0004.18p

All the shares which were sold were issued in March 2021 following the exercise of share options by directors. Following these transactions the interests of directors in the share capital of the company were as follows:

NameShares
Bill Hooley200,000

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn F Kearney
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglesey Mining plc
b)LEI213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0000320472
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)500,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
4.18p
e)Date of the transaction10 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionLSE Main Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBill Hooley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief executive
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglesey Mining plc
b)LEI213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0000320472
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,000,000
4.18p
e)Date of the transaction10 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionLSE Main Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDanesh Varma
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglesey Mining plc
b)LEI213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0000320472
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,000,000
4.18p
e)Date of the transaction10 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionLSE Main Market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameHoward Miller
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnglesey Mining plc
b)LEI213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB0000320472
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)500,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
4.18p
e)Date of the transaction10 May 2021
f)Place of the transactionLSE Main Market
ANGLESEY MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.