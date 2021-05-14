ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anglesey Mining plc

14 May 2021

Correction to director/PDMR shareholdings notice

Anglesey Mining plc has been notified of the following share sales by members of the board:

Name Shares sold Sale price per share John Kearney 500,000 4.18p Bill Hooley 1,000,000 4.18p Howard Miller 500,000 4.18p Danesh Varma 1,000,000 4.18p

All the shares which were sold were issued in March 2021 following the exercise of share options by directors. Following these transactions the interests of directors in the share capital of the company were as follows:

Name Shares Bill Hooley 200,000

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John F Kearney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 500,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

4.18p e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Hooley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,000,000

4.18p e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Danesh Varma 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anglesey Mining plc b) LEI 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,000,000 ordinary shares at 4.18p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,000,000

4.18p e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction LSE Main Market