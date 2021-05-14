India's production-linked incentive scheme for battery storage is designed to facilitate the construction of 50 GWh of cumulative advanced chemistry cell (ACC) capacity and 5 GWh of "niche" ACC production facilities in India.From pv magazine India The Union Cabinet chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an extension of the national production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to include advanced battery storage manufacturing. The scheme, with an outlay of $2.5 million, will incentivize global and domestic companies to build 50 GWh of cumulative advanced chemistry cell (ACC) capacity ...

