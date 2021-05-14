Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Das Vatertagsgeschenk für jeden Spekulanten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMGM ISIN: DE000A3CMGM5 Ticker-Symbol: APPH 
Xetra
13.05.21
17:36 Uhr
18,200 Euro
-0,300
-1,62 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
APONTIS PHARMA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APONTIS PHARMA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90018,15008:54
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 08:31
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apontis Pharma (APPH): Initiation - A phoenix rises

DJ Apontis Pharma (APPH): Initiation - A phoenix rises 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Apontis Pharma (APPH): Initiation - A phoenix rises 
14-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 14 May 2021 
 
Apontis Pharma (APPH): Initiation - A phoenix rises 
Apontis Pharma is a speciality pharma business aiming to leverage its commercial heritage in Germany and deliver on its 
rapid growth ambitions. The company has carved out a sizeable niche for its 'single pill' products, which are 
combinations of commonly co-prescribed generic drugs that have been reformulated into in one branded pill (2020 sales 
of EUR19.0m). Alongside the 'single pill strategy', Apontis also has co-marketing agreements for several branded drugs 
(2020 sales of EUR16.6m). It is the increasing mix of the higher-margin single pills that we believe should benefit 
current operating leverage and provide the foundations for an enticing margin story. Apontis shares were placed at 
EUR19.0/share, raising gross proceeds to the company of EUR38m, translating to an enterprise value (EV) of c EUR145m. 
 
Consensus is not yet available for Apontis, but based on management's FY21 revenue guidance of EUR48.5m, the shares are 
priced at c 3.0x EV/sales, within the range for established peers, but at a c 8% discount to the average for the group. 
Broader recognition of its double-digit sales growth potential, coupled with the potential for a strong margin story 
underpin the momentum. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dr Sean Conroy +44 203 077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Dr Jonas Peciulis +44 203 077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196401 14-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

APONTIS PHARMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.