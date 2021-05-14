Sundance Film Festival Toronto International Film Festival Team-Up with Web Sheriff to Rise to Challenges Posed by Pandemic

On-Line-Rights pioneer Web Sheriff marked its 20th Anniversary by successfully representing this year's Sundance Film Festival and September's Toronto International Film Festival.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005051/en/

The Covid-19 pandemic posed major challenges to the Cinema Industry and Movie Business. Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival successfully overcame these hurdles by largely migrating their festivals on-line and so that they were still accessible to a global audience. (Photo: Business Wire)

With Covid-19 restrictions having limited the usual, global gatherings for Sundance and tiff, the organisers of both festivals responded with characteristic flair and creativity, embracing the very latest streaming technology and largely moving their festivals on-line. Teaming-up with Web Sheriff to minimize the impact of internet piracy, Sundance's and tiff's robust platforms and security proved very effective, whilst Web Sheriff assisted with neutralizing the extensive click-bait that was targeted at the films being screened, as well as successfully protecting those movies and shorts that already had on-line exposure.

tiff's spokesperson stated "Web Sheriff was an excellent partner during our 2020 festival. Within a very short timeframe they were able to provide us with top of the line monitoring and anti-piracy services which protected the integrity of our digital offerings and helped ensure a smooth festival experience."

With Sundance adding "Web Sheriff supported the digital portion of the hybrid 2021 Sundance Film Festival as it premiered 73 features available online for the first time alongside short film, episodic, and New Frontier (VR AR) offerings. The team pro-actively monitored the internet and social media 24/7, both during and after the festival, to protect the digital rights of our filmmakers, ensuring that the Sundance Film Festival's class of ground-breaking, independent creators could reach audiences, even in these unprecedented times."

Web Sheriff Founder CEO John Giacobbi also added "With the current pandemic driving many events on-line, there's a clear requirement for an anti-piracy dimension with major movie festivals such as Sundance and tiff, particularly with the unprecedented levels of click-bait that were targeted at them. Both tiff and Sundance way exceeded the challenges set by having to largely migrate on-line, creating extremely secure and user-friendly platforms. Both teams of festival organisers were a pleasure to work with and are to be lauded for the speed with which they successfully adapted to the on-line environment.

