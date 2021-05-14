The Golomoti solar plant is expected to come online by the end of the year. The plant will be used to provide grid stability and reduce national dependence on diesel generators and hydroelectric generation.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow will provide its MV solar-plus-storage solution, which included inverters, MV stations, all-in-one power conversion systems, battery containers, and energy management systems, for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project in Malawi. The company said the 20 MW Golomoti solar plant will be linked to storage capacity of between 5 and 10 MWh and will begin commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...