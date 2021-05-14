Cyan's share price has fallen 37% in the last two weeks. FY20 results confirmed the impact of COVID-19 continued into Q4 and management has reset expectations for FY21 ('flat sales'). A new CEO is focused on growing (recurring) cybersecurity sales, albeit from a lower base. At a share price of €7.7, Cyan trades at a discount to peers but, after a second year of cutting forecasts, it may take time for it to re-establish its growth trajectory and for investors to regain confidence in the story.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...