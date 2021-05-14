Notwithstanding continued low-level coronavirus induced disruptions, Newmont's financial results were materially better than Edison's forecasts for Q121 largely as a consequence of an effective tax rate that was substantially lower than both our forecast and also Newmont's guidance for the full year. Significantly, the company maintained its quarterly dividend, indicating management's confidence in both its improving production profile as well as the gold price. This note updates our forecasts for FY21 in the light of Q1 results, as well as prevailing metals prices and assumptions regarding the treatment of tax.

