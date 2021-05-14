WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 14
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 688,339,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 13 May 2021, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
|Votes For (Including Discretionary)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)
|Votes Withheld*
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
|1
|Report & accounts
|558,489,351
|99.99%
|49,216
|0.01%
|558,538,567
|875,785
|81.27%
|2
|Remuneration report
|544,291,523
|97.74%
|12,591,917
|2.26%
|556,883,440
|2,530,912
|81.27%
|3
|Re-elect Roy A Franklin
|551,351,345
|98.63%
|7,672,749
|1.37%
|559,024,094
|390,258
|81.27%
|4
|Re-elect Thomas Botts
|551,405,353
|98.64%
|7,627,054
|1.36%
|559,032,407
|381,945
|81.27%
|5
|Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen
|551,323,709
|98.63%
|7,654,708
|1.37%
|558,978,417
|435,935
|81.27%
|6
|Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson
|551,311,933
|98.63%
|7,670,141
|1.37%
|558,982,074
|432,278
|81.27%
|7
|Re-elect Adrian Marsh
|551,245,267
|98.62%
|7,722,635
|1.38%
|558,967,902
|446,450
|81.27%
|8
|Re-elect Nigel Mills
|551,339,737
|98.64%
|7,620,956
|1.36%
|558,960,693
|453,659
|81.27%
|9
|Re-elect Robin Watson
|558,798,501
|99.95%
|299,765
|0.05%
|559,098,266
|316,086
|81.27%
|10
|Re-elect David Kemp
|558,213,939
|99.85%
|848,513
|0.15%
|559,062,452
|351,900
|81.27%
|11
|Elect Brenda Reichelderfer
|558,717,396
|99.96%
|242,165
|0.04%
|558,959,561
|454,791
|81.27%
|12
|Elect Susan Steele
|558,718,099
|99.96%
|242,889
|0.04%
|558,960,988
|453,364
|81.27%
|13
|Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors
|557,819,430
|99.75%
|1,410,044
|0.25%
|559,229,474
|184,878
|81.27%
|14
|Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
|558,990,525
|99.96%
|239,129
|0.04%
|559,229,654
|184,698
|81.27%
|15
|To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|543,268,127
|97.40%
|14,514,182
|2.60%
|557,782,309
|1,632,043
|81.27%
|16
|Authority to allot shares
|488,098,503
|87.51%
|69,659,037
|12.49%
|557,757,540
|1,656,812
|81.27%
|17
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|552,237,514
|99.05%
|5,315,924
|0.95%
|557,553,438
|1,860,914
|81.27%
|18
|Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment
|517,536,933
|92.81%
|40,102,180
|7.19%
|557,639,113
|1,775,239
|81.27%
|19
|Authority to purchase own shares
|557,523,397
|99.72%
|1,583,245
|0.28%
|559,106,642
|307,710
|81.27%
|20
|Notice of general meetings
|511,296,212
|91.41%
|48,020,103
|8.59%
|559,316,315
|98,037
|81.27%
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
** Votes withheld are included in the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation
Resolutions 17 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary