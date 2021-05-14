Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
14.05.2021
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

London, May 14

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 688,339,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 13 May 2021, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld*% of Issued Share Capital Voted **
1Report & accounts558,489,35199.99%49,2160.01%558,538,567875,78581.27%
2Remuneration report544,291,52397.74%12,591,9172.26%556,883,4402,530,91281.27%
3Re-elect Roy A Franklin551,351,34598.63%7,672,7491.37%559,024,094390,25881.27%
4Re-elect Thomas Botts551,405,35398.64%7,627,0541.36%559,032,407381,94581.27%
5Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen551,323,70998.63%7,654,7081.37%558,978,417435,93581.27%
6Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson551,311,93398.63%7,670,1411.37%558,982,074432,27881.27%
7Re-elect Adrian Marsh551,245,26798.62%7,722,6351.38%558,967,902446,45081.27%
8Re-elect Nigel Mills551,339,73798.64%7,620,9561.36%558,960,693453,65981.27%
9Re-elect Robin Watson558,798,50199.95%299,7650.05%559,098,266316,08681.27%
10Re-elect David Kemp558,213,93999.85%848,5130.15%559,062,452351,90081.27%
11Elect Brenda Reichelderfer558,717,39699.96%242,1650.04%558,959,561454,79181.27%
12Elect Susan Steele558,718,09999.96%242,8890.04%558,960,988453,36481.27%
13Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors557,819,43099.75%1,410,0440.25%559,229,474184,87881.27%
14Authorisation of auditors' remuneration558,990,52599.96%239,1290.04%559,229,654184,69881.27%
15To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure543,268,12797.40%14,514,1822.60%557,782,3091,632,04381.27%
16Authority to allot shares488,098,50387.51%69,659,03712.49%557,757,5401,656,81281.27%
17Disapplication of pre-emption rights552,237,51499.05%5,315,9240.95%557,553,4381,860,91481.27%
18Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment517,536,93392.81%40,102,1807.19%557,639,1131,775,23981.27%
19Authority to purchase own shares557,523,39799.72%1,583,2450.28%559,106,642307,71081.27%
20Notice of general meetings511,296,21291.41%48,020,1038.59%559,316,31598,03781.27%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are included in the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

Resolutions 17 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary

© 2021 PR Newswire
