WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 688,339,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 13 May 2021, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 Report & accounts 558,489,351 99.99% 49,216 0.01% 558,538,567 875,785 81.27% 2 Remuneration report 544,291,523 97.74% 12,591,917 2.26% 556,883,440 2,530,912 81.27% 3 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 551,351,345 98.63% 7,672,749 1.37% 559,024,094 390,258 81.27% 4 Re-elect Thomas Botts 551,405,353 98.64% 7,627,054 1.36% 559,032,407 381,945 81.27% 5 Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen 551,323,709 98.63% 7,654,708 1.37% 558,978,417 435,935 81.27% 6 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 551,311,933 98.63% 7,670,141 1.37% 558,982,074 432,278 81.27% 7 Re-elect Adrian Marsh 551,245,267 98.62% 7,722,635 1.38% 558,967,902 446,450 81.27% 8 Re-elect Nigel Mills 551,339,737 98.64% 7,620,956 1.36% 558,960,693 453,659 81.27% 9 Re-elect Robin Watson 558,798,501 99.95% 299,765 0.05% 559,098,266 316,086 81.27% 10 Re-elect David Kemp 558,213,939 99.85% 848,513 0.15% 559,062,452 351,900 81.27% 11 Elect Brenda Reichelderfer 558,717,396 99.96% 242,165 0.04% 558,959,561 454,791 81.27% 12 Elect Susan Steele 558,718,099 99.96% 242,889 0.04% 558,960,988 453,364 81.27% 13 Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 557,819,430 99.75% 1,410,044 0.25% 559,229,474 184,878 81.27% 14 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 558,990,525 99.96% 239,129 0.04% 559,229,654 184,698 81.27% 15 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 543,268,127 97.40% 14,514,182 2.60% 557,782,309 1,632,043 81.27% 16 Authority to allot shares 488,098,503 87.51% 69,659,037 12.49% 557,757,540 1,656,812 81.27% 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 552,237,514 99.05% 5,315,924 0.95% 557,553,438 1,860,914 81.27% 18 Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment 517,536,933 92.81% 40,102,180 7.19% 557,639,113 1,775,239 81.27% 19 Authority to purchase own shares 557,523,397 99.72% 1,583,245 0.28% 559,106,642 307,710 81.27% 20 Notice of general meetings 511,296,212 91.41% 48,020,103 8.59% 559,316,315 98,037 81.27%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are included in the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

Resolutions 17 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

