Lightsource BP plans to build a new PV hub in the Australian state of New South Wales.From pv magazine Australia Lightsource BP said on Thursday that it has secured approval from the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment for its 400 MWdc (350 MWac) Wellington North Solar Farm, which will be built next to the 200 MWdc (174 MWac) Wellington Solar Farm, which is ?currently under construction. The Wellington North project, which was acquired from AGL last year, will be constructed on a 970-hectare site near Dubbo, New South Wales. "We are very excited about the planning approval of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...