WKN: A2QEYH ISIN: CA4457371090 Ticker-Symbol: RWPM 
Tradegate
14.05.21
11:23 Uhr
0,419 Euro
+0,004
+0,96 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2021 | 12:05
Hunter Technology Corp.: Hunter Technology Announces Webcast for Shareholder Connect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company"), a developer of digital marketplaces for global energy trading, today announced that it will conduct a webcast to discuss the company strategy, product status and roadmap on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30pm Eastern Time (ET). The webcast will be hosted by Florian M Spiegl, CEO.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to register their participation via the company website www.huntertechnology.comand submit questions prior to the call via the registration page or by sending an email to ir@huntertechnology.com.

About Hunter Technology Corp.
Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter will offer real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, transhipment, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Florian M Spiegl
Chief Executive Officer
(888) 977-0970

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
