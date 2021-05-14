Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company"), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, is ramping up production at its Victoria, BC production facility to fulfill incoming orders from seven Whole Foods Market in Ontario, Canada ("Whole Foods").





Earlier this year, Better Plant received notice that Whole Foods would be listing 14 of its Jusu Face products at seven of its Eastern Canadian Store locations starting this August. Three of the seven stores are in Toronto, with the others in Ottawa, Oakville, Mississauga, and Markham. Jusu Juices are also currently stocked at the Whole Foods Market in Victoria.

The order includes three face cleansers, four face creams, four face oils, two serums and one face mask. The deal was brokered by Better Plant's broker partner, Thank You Merci.

"Our Jusu face products are a perfect fit for Whole Foods, and we are excited to grow our relationship with the store," says Amber Allen, Head of Sales for Better Plant. "Whole Foods' standards for beauty and body care products are extremely high and they have banned over 100 commonly used ingredients including parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde donors, oxybenzone and EDTA."

Jusu products fit well with the trends predicted in 'Whole Foods Market Predicts Clean Beauty Trends For 2021', published by the Retailer's Trends Council. One of the trends identified is "Juiced-Up Skincare", which is aligned with Jusu as its skincare is formulated with densely nutritious ingredients that are healthy to consume and beneficial for the skin.

A recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods Market found that 85% of consumers who simplified their beauty routines over the past year plan to continue their new practices. Transparency remains as important as ever, too. More than half (57%) of consumers surveyed said they are interested in learning more about what ingredients are in the beauty products they are buying.

About Whole Foods:



For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

