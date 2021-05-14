New national survey captures beliefs, perspectives, and attitudes of patients towards their diabetic nerve pain.

Diabetic nerve pain will affect approximately 5 million Americans in 2021.1-5

Survey reveals an overwhelming 71% of patients desire change and are seeking better treatments and a future with less pain, and 58% of patients are not satisfied with the current treatment plan for their diabetic nerve foot pain.6

Averitas Pharma, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Grünenthal, with advisory support from The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy (FPN) today revealed the findings from a national patient survey which exposes the stark reality of life with neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet, better known as diabetic nerve pain.

"With more than half of patients with diabetes having some form of nerve damage, this progressive and debilitating complication significantly impacts the daily lives of millions of Americans," said Dr. Rodica Pop-Busui, MD, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine, Metabolism, Endocrinology and Diabetes and Vice Chair Clinical Research, Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. "It's imperative that we understand the different attitudes and struggles experienced by patients as they navigate this journey so we can better support them and explore appropriate pain management options in the future."

Survey results reveal 90% of respondents have had to make lifestyle changes due to their diabetic nerve foot pain. Overall, respondents have indicated they need to rest more often and reduce physical activity as a result of their pain. Two thirds of the survey respondents reported needing a caregiver, and of those, 43% mentioned their spouse as their primary caregiver. Simple everyday tasks and activities that require prolonged periods of standing, such as walking and food preparation, are the activities reported requiring the most assistance from a caregiver.6

"Better treatments and freedom from pain are the overriding priorities patients with diabetic nerve pain hope for when thinking about the future," said Lindsay Colbert, Executive Director of Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy. "The U.S. represents a significant portion of the world's neuropathic pain patient population statistic and is expected to grow over the next decade. This detailed study into life with diabetic foot pain not only exposes the challenges patients face every day, but also highlights the major need for more and better treatment options."

"The harsh realities of diabetic nerve pain are leaving a large number of patients feeling disabled and hindered from completing daily tasks," said Marv Kelly, General Manager, Grünenthal. "The findings of this survey reinforce our commitment to identifying appropriate pain management treatments in order to potentially improve the lives of patients."

Other Survey Highlights6

66% of patients regard themselves as being disabled or having a disability as a result of their diabetic nerve pain of the feet

58% of patients report the lack of effectiveness is the most common reason for switching medications, with increased severity (49%) and quality of life issues (46%) also driving the desire to try new options

Two in five patients had to visit three or more doctors before getting the right diagnosis for their pain

70% of patients have taken at least two different medications to treat or manage their diabetic nerve foot pain and 1 in 10 have taken four or more.

31% of patients wish they could be more physically active

44% of patients reported how their pain "makes me feel old". Overall, respondents with diabetic nerve foot pain feel they need to rest more often, reduce physical activity, and use medications to sleep as a result of their pain.

Key Facts and Figures

More than 34 million Americans just over 1 in 10 have diabetes. 7 Neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet, or more commonly referred to as diabetic nerve pain, is one of its most common complications.

Neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet, or more commonly referred to as diabetic nerve pain, is one of its most common complications. It is a progressive and debilitating complication of diabetes that will affect approximately more than 5 million Americans in 2021 and is expected to double by 2030. 1-5

The painful symptoms associated with this nerve damage include numbness, tingling, as well as burning, shooting or stabbing sensations that most often affect the lower extremities.

About Neuropathic Pain Associated with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

More than 34 million Americans just over 1 in 10 have diabetes7, and diabetic peripheral neuropathy, or nerve damage caused by diabetes, is one of its most common complications.8 Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) affects around 28% of all patients diagnosed with diabetes and approximately half of those with DPN will experience the debilitating manifestations of painful DPN in their lifetime.9-14 It is a progressive and debilitating condition in which patients experience symptoms of numbness, tingling, as well as burning, shooting or stabbing sensations that most often affect the lower extremities. Its consequences can be devastating and may result in foot ulcers, lower limb amputations and other poor outcomes.9 In the U.S., one fourth of the health expenditure on diabetes is spent on diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is estimated to be more than $10 billion annually.

About The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy (FPN)

The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy is a public charity foundation committed to fostering collaboration among today's most gifted and dedicated neuroscientists and physicians. These specialists from around the country will help maintain a comprehensive view of the field and determine the research areas that hold the most promise in neuropathy research and treatment to develop new and effective therapies that can reverse, reduce and, hopefully one day eliminate Peripheral Neuropathy. The Foundation played an advisory role to the development of the Painful DPN Patient Survey.

About Averitas Pharma, Inc.

Averitas Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering innovative, effective, non-opioid pain management options to patients in the U.S. The company was formed in 2018, as a subsidiary of GRT U.S. Holding, Inc., and member of the Grünenthal Group. For more information, visit www.averitaspharma.com.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2020, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of 1.3 bn.

About the Survey

The survey was fielded between March 5 March 12, 2021. 506 online interviews were completed. The survey comprised 8 screening questions, 31 survey questions and 12 demographic questions. Respondents were aged 18 years or older with diabetes who have been diagnosed with PDPN for at least one year and receiving a prescribed treatment from a physician for at least six months. All respondents were screened against these criteria and anyone not meeting these criteria was not allowed to take the survey.

References

