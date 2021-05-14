Travala.com and Zomato Portugal Partner to Give Travelers More Freedom and Discounts

Travala.com Smart program subscribers receive 12-month Zomato Pro subscription for use in Portugal; Zomato Pro members receive 12-month access to travel discounts and loyalty rewards on Travala.com

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travala.com, the world's leading cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency (OTA), and Zomato , a global platform for restaurant discovery, today announced a strategic partnership for Portugal that gives travelers and diners more flexible and cost-effective options as global travel slowly picks back up. The partnership brings direct benefits for premium paid subscribers of both companies: Travala.com Smart program members will receive a 12-month subscription for Zomato Pro in Portugal , and Portugal's Zomato Pro members will gain 12-month access to the Travala.com Smart Lite program, which includes discounts and loyalty rewards for travel bookings on the OTA's platform.

Zomato Pro is the company's premier all-encompassing membership that unlocks amazing privileges and discounts at the best restaurants across dining out and delivery. With a 12-month subscription to Zomato Pro in Portugal, Travala.com Smart members will now enjoy:

Additional discounts on their order, over and above other offers.

Discounts available on "It In- or Takeaway"

Up to 40% off the total bill value, no cap on discount

No daily, weekly or monthly limits on

Access to 1,100 Zomato Pro restaurant partners across Portugal

"Global travel is rebounding in a serious way as a year of pent-up demand has driven millions of people to make up for lost time," said Juan Otero, CEO of Travala.com. "To help our most loyal users take advantage and do so in a cost-effective way, we partnered with one of the world's largest and most respected restaurant aggregators to bring them great benefits across highly rated restaurants in one of Europe's most popular destinations. We expect Portugal to be just the beginning of a long-term partnership that will expand, and bring significant savings, to travelers across Europe."

The Travala.com Smart program is the company's premier membership program designed to give travelers deep discounts, loyalty rewards. With this new partnership, Zomato Pro Portugal users will gain 12-month access to Smart Lite benefits, including:

Up to 2% Smart discount on listed prices at the time of booking

Up to 2% loyalty rewards back after completing your trip

Up to 3% discount when booking with AVA, Travala.com's native cryptocurrency

Access to Travala.com's massive supply of over 3 million travel products

Zomato Pro Portugal users are not eligible for the Smart program's bonus rewards

"We share a deep passion with Travala.com to empower people to discover new experiences no matter where they are, and this new partnership gives Zomato Pro and Travala.com Smart program members just that," said Steven Murray, country manager, Zomato Portugal. "As people begin to travel again, doing so with flexible, cost-effective options is critical. We're thrilled to open our Pro membership in Portugal to Travala.com's Smart program users and provide our subscribers fantastic travel discounts, enabling users of both companies to ultimately deliver amazing experiences."

Food delivery and aggregator apps like Zomato have seen surges in both users and revenues over the past year , as shelter-in-place orders caused by the pandemic have driven millions of users to order food from home. Zomato, founded in India in 2008, is the largest restaurant aggregator in Portugal and one of the most popular aggregators and food delivery service providers in the world. Its technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners. Customers can search and discover restaurants, read and write customer generated reviews and view and upload photos, order food delivery, book a table and make payments while dining out.

Backed by industry giant Binance, Travala.com offers over 3 million travel products worldwide, including stays, flights and activities, all bookable via 40 supported cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin) and fiat. Last week, the company launched " Concierge ," a premium, personalised service for high-net-worth travelers, and earlier this year added over 400,000 tours and activities through a partnership with Viator . In April, Travala.com saw a record revenue growth of 12,593% year-over-year, with a record4,200+ room nights booked.

For more information on this partnership, please visit travala.com

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 3,000,000 travel products worldwide, including stays, flights and activities. Backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 40 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods. AVA bolsters the Travala.com value proposition. As the native cryptocurrency of the platform, AVA can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.

About Zomato

Zomato is a restaurant review, restaurant discovery, food delivery and dining out transactions platform providing in-depth information for over 1.5 million restaurants across 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users every month.

