Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 14-May-2021 / 12:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GG00B79WC100 Issuer Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name FIL Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-May-2021 6. Date on which Issuer notified 13-May-2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.99 0.00 4.99 20,409,660 or reached Position of previous 5.36 0.00 5.36 22,183,463 notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B79WC100 20,409,660 4.99 Sub Total 8.A 20,409,660 4.99%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold FIL Investment FIL Limited Management (Hong 0.016 0.016 Kong) Limited FIL Limited FIL Investments 4.974 4.974 International

We no longer hold a notifiable interest.

13-May-2021

Dublin, Ireland -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

