Technicolor's Q121 figures show (constant currency) revenue up 3.6% on prior year, buoyed by continued strong demand in Connected Home. The outlook for Production Services is considerably improved as filming gets underway and projects are greenlit. Full year and FY22 earnings guidance is maintained, with margins set to improve after earlier streamlining and ongoing cost control. Following FY20's financial restructure, the equity proportion of Technicolor's enterprise value is no longer greatly overshadowed by the debt. With improving cash flow, a revaluation of the equity seems underway, with the share price up 72% year-to-date.

