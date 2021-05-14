Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5 
Tradegate
14.05.21
14:45 Uhr
0,558 Euro
+0,002
+0,36 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5560,58016:26
0,5580,57616:33
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 15:16
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital

DJ Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Voting Rights and Capital 
14-May-2021 / 13:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 14 May 
2021 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 800,236,736 ordinary 10 pence shares with voting rights. No 
Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they 
will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc. 
 
 
 
About Renewi plc 
Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 
employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to 
our customers. 
 
For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a 
broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest 
technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost 
and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste 
and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are 
contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". 
 
Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  105288 
EQS News ID:  1196861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)

RENEWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.