Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Twiik AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (213/21)

Listing of Twiik AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Twiik AB (publ), company registration number 556947-7788, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 19, 2021. Shares Short name: TWIIK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6 712 876 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015797352 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223174 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556947-7788 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: TWIIK TO 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warants to be listed: 657 919 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: SE0015948708 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 4 May 2022 - 25 May 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 7,90 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 23 May 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223175 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46113230732.