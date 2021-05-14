Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.05.2021
Hexaware ranks No 1 for Overall Customer Satisfaction - Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study, Belux, 2021

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO, and Consulting services, today announced that it has been ranked 1st for overall customer satisfaction in the 2021 IT Sourcing Study, Belux, by Whitelane Research, a leading independent organisation uniquely focused on IT Outsourcing studies on trends and satisfaction across Europe. The study gives Hexaware a high rating score of 85% for the Belux region.

Hexaware Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Hexaware Technologies Ltd.)

More than 200 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the Belux region have evaluated over 560 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 580 cloud sourcing relationships. In addition, 36 IT/Cloud service providers have been assessed and ranked based on the opinion of their clients. Each service provider needs to have at least 8 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 7 client evaluations for respective IT areas. The research findings are solely based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed.

The Belux study highlighted the following impressive results for Hexaware.

  • Ranked #1 for:
    - Satisfaction by IT domain in Application Development, Maintenance, and Testing
    - Account Management Quality
    - Contractual Flexibility
  • Ranked # 2 for:
    - Innovation
    - Proactivity
    - Business Understanding
    - Price Level

Overall, Hexaware in the Belux region has performed well on most KPIs, positioned well above the industry average in the study, remarkable growth since it was not ranked in the region last year.

Sharing more perspective on the strong performance in the Belux region, Alexander Mueller, Vice President - Continental Europe, Hexaware, states, "We are pleased with the strong showing for customer satisfaction in the Belux region. This new growth story is led by an automation-first strategy and strong domain expertise in the Cloud, Digital and AI domains. We are looking forward to helping more businesses thrive in the age of digital disruption."

Whitelane research is an independent organisation uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events. The study positions key IT service providers based on varied key performance indicators and is considered one of the most representative and reliable reports on the outsourcing market.

About Hexaware

Learn more about Hexaware at ?http://www.hexaware.com

Safe Harbor Statement: http://hexaware.com/investors/

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware_Rebranding_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Sreedatri Chatterjee
sreedatric@hexaware.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
