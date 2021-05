DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): IPO

14.05.2021 / 15:41

Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Portfolio project listed on the Stock Exchange

Vitruvia Medical AG is listed on the Munich Stock Exchange since yesterday



The shares of Vitruvia Medical AG are open for trading since yesterday on the Stock exchange in Munich. Vitruvia is based in Germany and Switzerland and develops circulatory systems for highly complex medical devices as a project portfolio of Xlife Sciences AG (XLS). The initial offering price of the shares is at EUR 22.60, above expectations.



Following the listing on the stock exchange, Vitruvia Medical Services reached another milestone in the successful development of the company. Munich is well recognized for the extensive network of academic research and the industry as a leading city of technology in Germany. With the listing of Vitruvia on the Munich Stock Exchange, Xlife Sciences AG achieved a significantly higher valuation of the company in the project portfolio.

About Vitruvia Medical AG

Vitruvia Medical AG is a leading European commercial group in the Circular Economy in the field of medicine. The focus is on innovative circulatory systems for highly complex medical products, especially for robot assisted surgery. This is complemented with the trade and repair of medical products, as well as consulting and qualification services, Vitruvia supports hospitals in the transformation of surgeries and the value creation of higher safety and maximal efficiency of resources. In this way, Vitruvia unites innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of medical technology, customer use and economic success.



About Xlife Sciences AG

Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company with focus on investing in promising technologies in the life science industry. Xlife Sciences AG is building the bridge from research and development to healthcare markets by supporting researchers and entrepreneurs in positioning, structuring, developing and implementing their concepts. Together with industrial partners or universities, Xlife Sciences AG leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase after an invention disclosure or start-up. Subsequently, the firm focuses on out-licensing or selling the company, often with a combination of a strategic partnership. Xlife Sciences AG offers its investors direct access to the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies at a very early stage. For more information, please visit: www.xlifesciences.ch



For media inquiries:

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.ch