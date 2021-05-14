China-based wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy wants to build a heterojunction module factory with a capacity of 5 GW. Both Longi and Tongwei have raised the prices of their wafers and cells, respectively.China-based wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy announced on Wednesday a plan to enter the solar manufacturing business by building a heterojunction solar cell and module manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in China. The company intends to invest RMB 3 billion (around $465 million ) in the factory, which will have a capacity of 5 GW for both cells and panels. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...