SEEN HAUS: a Digital Auction House for the Future

Combining Physical Works of Art with Blockchain Technology Will Revolutionize the Art Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / SEEN HAUS is an Ethereum-based auction house platform that sells physical works of art that are linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Founded in 2020, SEEN HAUS bridges physical and digital art mediums by curating from a specific selection of renowned artists ranging from classic to contemporary styles, and having an in-house graphic design team create matching digital NFTs.

On each piece of physical art sold, SEEN HAUS affixes QR codes, optical labels that can be scanned with modern cellular phones or computers, that directly link to the NFT on the blockchain. This solves many dilemmas of the classic art world:

Proof of Authenticity: by holding both the physical piece of art with the QR code and the NFT, owners can prove that the piece of art is legitimate. In a sector where forgeries are abundant, the possession of the NFT essentially acts as a digital certificate of authenticity.

Provenance: Because the blockchain is immutable, permanent, and transparent, there is a clear trail of ownership of each NFT. For classic art appraisers, provenance oftens adds value to a piece, but it can be difficult to determine with accuracy. The blockchain makes that discovery process quick and precise.

SEEN HAUS has featured works from oral surgeon turned infamous NYC street artists 1Penemy, aerosol & acrylic pop culture artist Campbell La Pun, and contemporary satirical mastermind Thirsty Bstrd.

Beyond physical art, SEEN HAUS has also paired exclusive music content with NFTs. Electronic artists Modestep and Madgrrl have released previously unreleased tracks through the SEEN HAUS auction platform.

SEEN HAUS has recently expanded its business to also sell exclusive digital art pieces from its artists that had traditionally only worked with physical mediums. These limited run, fixed price NFTs with mint ranges from 20 to 40 pieces have allowed SEEN HAUS to broaden its client base, and have been immensely popular.

By continually innovating, SEEN HAUS is changing the way collectors can purchase art by leveraging the benefits of blockchain technology to digitalize the auction house sector.

