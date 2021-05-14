Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 
14-May-2021 / 15:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 May 2021 
 
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' 
Consolidated financial results 
for the three months ended 31 March 2021 
Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank")   (LSE: HSBK) 
releases consolidated financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2021. 
 
Consolidated income statements 
KZT mln 
 
                        1Q 2021   1Q 2020   Change, abs Y-o-Y, % 
Interest income                 193,637   179,348   14,289    8.0% 
Interest expense                (86,119)   (75,274)   (10,845)   14.4% 
Net interest income before credit loss expense 107,518   104,074   3,444    3.3% 
Fee and commission income            33,716    30,811    2,905    9.4% 
Fee and commission expense           (15,868)   (16,935)   1,067    (6.3%) 
Net fee and commission income          17,848    13,876    3,972    28.6% 
Net insurance income(1)             6,995    1,741    5,254    4.0x 
FX operations(2)                1,758    (41,097)   42,855   (104.3%) 
Gain/(loss) from derivative           10,756    61,145    (50,389)  (82.4%) 
operations and securities (3) 
Other income, share in profit of associate,   9,271    15,110    (5,839)   (38.6%) 
and income from non-banking activities 
Credit loss expense (4)             (6,247)   (20,090)   13,843   (68.9%) 
Other credit loss expense            (1,117)   (1,911)   794     (41.5%) 
Operating expenses               (40,242) (5) (37,490) (6) (2,752)   7.3% 
Income tax expense               (9,712)   (14,289)   4,577    (32.0%) 
 
Net profit attributable to common shareholders 96,828    81,069    15,759    19.4% 
Net interest margin, p.a.         4.7% 5.3% 
Return on average equity, p.a.      25.1% 24.1% 
Return on average assets, p.a.      3.8% 3.5% 
Cost-to-income ratio           24.4% 23.8% 
Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a. 0.4% 1.7% 1. insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net gain/loss on foreign exchange operations; 3. Net gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain from

financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income; 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit

institutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, cash and cash equivalents and other assets. 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.4 bn. 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 1.9 bn.

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 19.4% to KZT 96.8bn for 1Q 2021 compared to KZT 81.1bn for 1Q 2020 mainly due to increase in net insurance income, net fee and commission income and decrease in credit loss expense.

Interest income for 1Q 2021 increased by 8.0% to KZT 193.6bn compared to KZT 179.3bn for 1Q 2020 mainly due to increase in average balances of loans to customers. Interest expense for 1Q 2021 increased by 14.4% to KZT 86.1bn compared to KZT 75.3bn for 1Q 2020 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers and due to accelerated amortisation of discount on Bank's Eurobonds in the amount of KZT 5bn due to its full prepayment on 1 March 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 4.7% p.a. for 1Q 2021 compared to 5.3% p.a. for 1Q 2020 mainly due to transfers in placement from high-yielding NBRK notes into low-yielding FX deposit with NBRK following the repayment of SWAP agreement and due to accelerated amortisation of discount on Bank's Eurobonds in the amount of KZT 5bn due to its full prepayment on 1 March 2021.

Cost of risk on loans to customers for 1Q 2021 was at 0.4% reflecting normalization of post-COVID performance along with repayments of problem loans. 90-day NPL ratio increased to 4.4% from 4.1% as at the end of 2020 mainly due to migration of previously impaired corporate loans to NPL.

Fee and commission income for 1Q 2021 increased by 9.4% vs. 1Q 2020 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations, as well as bank transfers - settlements.

The decrease in fee and commission expense Y-o-Y was mainly due to the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios, partially offset by the increase in payment cards expenses as a result of increased number of transactions of other banks' cards in the acquiring network of the Bank.

Other non-interest income (7) decreased by 38.0% to KZT 21.8bn for 1Q 2021 vs. KZT 35.2bn for 1Q 2020 due to higher net gain from derivative operations and securities in 1Q 2020 affected by the SWAP agreement with NBRK for the amount of USD 912 mln, which was fully repaid in July 2020.

Net insurance income (8) for 1Q 2021 significantly increased vs. 1Q 2020 as a result of new unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle.

Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) for 1Q 2021 increased by 7.3% vs. 1Q 2020 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2021.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 24.4% compared to 23.8% for 1Q 2020 due to higher operating expenses for 1Q 2021 7. Other non-interest income (net foreign exchange gain/(loss) , net gain/(loss) from financial assets and liabilities

at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income on non-banking activities and other income); 8. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded

reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves

expenses, commissions to agents).

Statement of financial position review

KZT mln 

31-Mar-21  31-Dec-20  Change, abs  Change YTD, % 
Total assets             10,389,630  10,387,832  1,798     0.0% 
Cash and reserves          1,559,347  1,927,605  (368,258)   (19.1%) 
Amounts due from credit institutions 734,315   709,310   25,005     3.5% 
T-bills & NBK notes         2,094,996  1,865,684  229,312    12.3% 
Other securities & derivatives    948,289   862,339   85,950     10.0% 
Gross loan portfolio         4,864,781  4,824,316  40,465     0.8% 
Stock of provisions         (384,330)  (378,041)  (6,289)    1.7% 
Net loan portfolio          4,480,451  4,446,275  34,176     0.8% 
Assets held for sale         40,956    42,244    (1,288)    (3.0%) 
Other assets             531,276   534,375   (3,099)    (0.6%) 
Total liabilities          8,806,096  8,894,564  (88,468)   (1.0%) 
Total deposits, including:      7,608,492  7,455,977  152,515    2.0% 
retail deposits           3,808,839  3,698,368  110,471    3.0% 
  term deposits           3,201,065  3,073,187  127,878    4.2% 
  current accounts         607,774   625,181   (17,407)   (2.8%) 
corporate deposits          3,799,653  3,757,609  42,044     1.1% 
  term deposits           1,893,769  1,825,513  68,256     3.7% 
  current accounts         1,905,884  1,932,096  (26,211)   (1.4%) 
Debt securities           473,103   778,192   (305,089)   (39.2%) 
Amounts due to credit institutions  303,293   300,727   2,566     0.9% 
Other liabilities          421,208   359,668   61,540     17.1% 
Equity                1,583,534  1,493,268  90,266     6.0%

Total assets remain unchanged vs. the end of YE 2020, despite the decrease in debt securities, which was partially offset by increase in amounts due to customers.

Compared with YE 2020, total loans to customers increased by 0.8% on a gross basis and 0.8% on a net basis, while corporate loans decreased by 1.2% on a gross basis and SME and retail loans increased by 2.7% and 3.8% on a gross basis, respectively.

As at the end of 1Q 2021, Stage 3 ratio remained almost flat at 12.2%.

Deposits of legal entities and individuals increased by 1.1% and 3.0%, respectively, compared to the YE 2020, due to fund inflow from the Bank's clients. As at the 1Q 2021, the share of corporate KZT deposits in total corporate deposits was 56.6% compared to 59.9% as at the YE 2020, whereas the share of retail KZT deposits in total retail deposits was 47.5% compared to 45.9% as at the YE 2020.

