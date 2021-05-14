The "Disposable Gloves Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disposable gloves market in Europe is poised to grow by 927.40 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases, increasing adoption in various industries due to stringent regulatory frameworks, and growing need for worker safety and maintaining product quality.
The report on disposable gloves market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The disposable gloves market in Europe analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the growing customization of disposable gloves as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable gloves market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced technologies in manufacturing disposable gloves, and changing industrial landscape due to globalization and competition between vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable gloves market in Europe vendors that include Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Mercator Medical SA, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Semperit AG Holding, and Supermax Corp. Berhad.
Also, the disposable gloves market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Synthetic Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural rubber Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansell Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Dynarex Corp.
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Mercator Medical SA
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Semperit AG Holding
- Supermax Corp. Berhad
Appendix
