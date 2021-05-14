Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
PR Newswire
14.05.2021
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 14

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 14:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 12 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 13 to 17 were duly passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

*VOTES
FOR		%
FOR		VOTES
AGAINST		%
AGAINST		**VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC
VOTED		***VOTES
WITHHELD
RESOLUTION 143,643,51899.99%3,2580.01%43,646,77651.77%326,631
RESOLUTION 242,383,65897.15%1,243,0972.85%43,626,75551.75%346,652
RESOLUTION 341,821,72496.69%1,431,8953.31%43,253,61951.31%719,788
RESOLUTION 439,391,42795.06%2,047,8744.94%41,439,30149.15%2,534,106
RESOLUTION 543,173,42899.85%63,8540.15%43,237,28251.29%736,125
RESOLUTION 643,191,71999.86%61,8760.14%43,253,59551.31%719,812
RESOLUTION 735,252,69882.44%7,510,89017.56%42,763,58850.72%1,209,819
RESOLUTION 837,983,73389.53%4,443,53310.47%42,427,26650.33%1,545,991
RESOLUTION 941,820,60396.69%1,431,3983.31%43,252,00151.30%721,406
RESOLUTION 1043,631,59799.97%14,2050.03%43,645,80251.77%327,605
RESOLUTION 1143,639,33999.98%7,6010.02%43,646,94051.77%326,467
RESOLUTION 1243,529,34499.74%114,7760.26%43,644,12051.77%329,287
RESOLUTION 1343,585,48799.93%28,8290.07%43,614,31651.73%359,091
RESOLUTION 1443,585,56399.94%27,2530.06%43,612,81651.73%360,591
RESOLUTION 1543,613,22499.93%29,6830.07%43,642,90751.77%330,500
RESOLUTION 1843,612,16799.93%30,6820.07%43,642,84951.77%330,558
RESOLUTION 1737,735,35086.46%5,910,37313.54%43,645,72351.77%327,684

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,306,225.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc
+44 (0)131 225 8555

© 2021 PR Newswire
