The "Lactose-free Cheese Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lactose-free Cheese estimated at US$447.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$708.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Slices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$371.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spreads segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Lactose-free Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Blocks Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Blocks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$63 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$96.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

