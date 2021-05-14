The Spanish utility said it will evaluate agrivoltaic projects and solutions based on costs, technological maturity, crop diversity, and level of digitization among other things.Spain-based energy company Iberdrola has launched Perseo, an international start-up program aimed at identifying competitive and innovative solutions to combine solar photovoltaic generation plants with activities related to agriculture, horticulture, livestock, fish-farming or bee-keeping. The company said it evaluate the projects based on costs, technological maturity, crop diversity, and level of digitization among ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...