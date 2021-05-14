Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Nexstim Plc (214/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Nexstim Plc's extra general meeting, held on May
11, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 17, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 NXTMS          
Terms:                    Reverse stock split 1:100
Current ISIN:                FI4000354162       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 14, 2021       
New ISIN code:                FI4000506811       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 17, 2021       

For further information about the split with redemption, please contact the
Company's Certified Adviser Sisu Partners Oy, +358405554727, and for
information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.
