Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Nexstim Plc (214/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Nexstim Plc's extra general meeting, held on May 11, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 17, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: NXTMS Terms: Reverse stock split 1:100 Current ISIN: FI4000354162 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 14, 2021 New ISIN code: FI4000506811 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 17, 2021 For further information about the split with redemption, please contact the Company's Certified Adviser Sisu Partners Oy, +358405554727, and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.