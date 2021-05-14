We selected the 5 funds with the highest 2020 returns to see if a simple momentum would have worked in 2021.

Using data from HFR and Eurekahedge, we selected the top performing funds of 2020. These funds generate returns between 149% and 300% in 2020. The best performing hedge fund with a return of 300.45% was SYWLP. However, when we analysed the performance of the same funds in the first quarter of 2021, we found out that theirs momentum were not carried over. SYWLP has a negative return of -28.47%. Overall, the top 5 funds in 2020 generated an average return of 203.81%, while these same 5 funds in Q1 of 2021 generated an average return of 13.26%.

Table 1 Performance of the top 5 funds in 2020

Fund Name Strategy 2020 Return Rank 2021 Return Rank SYWLP Equity Hedge 300.45% 1 -28.47% 4094 Hayden Capital USD 1 Long Short Equities 222.44% 2 1.27% 2408 Diversified Trend 1 CTA/Managed Futures 193.20% 3 82.32% 3 Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced Fund, Ltd Macro 153.59% 4 9.48% 573 Harraden Circle Investors, LP Event-Driven 149.39% 5 1.69% 2223 Average 203.81% 13.26%

When we compare the 2021 top-ranked funds, they ranked very low in terms of returns in 2020. For example, the best performing fund in Q1-2021, Loyola Capital Fund Ltd was ranked 82nd in 2020.

Out of the 5 best funds in 2020, only one has managed to stay in the top 5 in 2021 thus far. That is Diversified Trend 1, which in 2020 had returns of 193.20% and still ranked third in Q1-2021 with 82.32%

Table 2 Performance of the top 5 funds in 2021

Asset Name Strategy Return 2020 Rank Return 2021 Rank Loyola Capital Fund Ltd Long Short Equities 54.93% 82 134.33% 1 Imara Zimbabwe Fund- Segregated Portfolio Bottom-Up 113.25% 10 131.26% 2 Diversified Trend 1 CTA/Managed Futures 193.20% 3 82.32% 3 Senverst Master Fund, LP USD Equity Hedge 30.64% 315 67.01% 4 SMI Opportunities LP Equity Hedge -8.04% 3755 46.32% 5 Average 76.80% 92.25%

In conclusion, our very simple and naïve momentum strategy, buying top 5 hedge funds from 2020, did not work in the Alternative Investment industry in Q1-2021.

