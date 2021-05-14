We selected the 5 funds with the highest 2020 returns to see if a simple momentum would have worked in 2021.
Using data from HFR and Eurekahedge, we selected the top performing funds of 2020. These funds generate returns between 149% and 300% in 2020. The best performing hedge fund with a return of 300.45% was SYWLP. However, when we analysed the performance of the same funds in the first quarter of 2021, we found out that theirs momentum were not carried over. SYWLP has a negative return of -28.47%. Overall, the top 5 funds in 2020 generated an average return of 203.81%, while these same 5 funds in Q1 of 2021 generated an average return of 13.26%.
Table 1 Performance of the top 5 funds in 2020
Fund Name
Strategy
2020 Return
Rank
2021 Return
Rank
SYWLP
Equity Hedge
300.45%
1
-28.47%
4094
Hayden Capital USD 1
Long Short Equities
222.44%
2
1.27%
2408
Diversified Trend 1
CTA/Managed Futures
193.20%
3
82.32%
3
Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced Fund, Ltd
Macro
153.59%
4
9.48%
573
Harraden Circle Investors, LP
Event-Driven
149.39%
5
1.69%
2223
Average
203.81%
13.26%
Source: eurekahedge, alternativesoft
When we compare the 2021 top-ranked funds, they ranked very low in terms of returns in 2020. For example, the best performing fund in Q1-2021, Loyola Capital Fund Ltd was ranked 82nd in 2020.
Out of the 5 best funds in 2020, only one has managed to stay in the top 5 in 2021 thus far. That is Diversified Trend 1, which in 2020 had returns of 193.20% and still ranked third in Q1-2021 with 82.32%
Table 2 Performance of the top 5 funds in 2021
Asset Name
Strategy
Return 2020
Rank
Return 2021
Rank
Loyola Capital Fund Ltd
Long Short Equities
54.93%
82
134.33%
1
Imara Zimbabwe Fund- Segregated Portfolio
Bottom-Up
113.25%
10
131.26%
2
Diversified Trend 1
CTA/Managed Futures
193.20%
3
82.32%
3
Senverst Master Fund, LP USD
Equity Hedge
30.64%
315
67.01%
4
SMI Opportunities LP
Equity Hedge
-8.04%
3755
46.32%
5
Average
76.80%
92.25%
Source: eurekahedge, alternativesoft
In conclusion, our very simple and naïve momentum strategy, buying top 5 hedge funds from 2020, did not work in the Alternative Investment industry in Q1-2021.
N.B. This article does not constitute any professional investment advice or recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any investments or investment products of any kind, and should be treated as more of an illustrative piece for educational purposes.
