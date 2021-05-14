The "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Breakdown Call and Information Call, Services and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connected motorcycles can be defined as vehicles that are equipped with wireless connectivity network that allows motorcycles to access internet and share data with riders as well as service centers. In addition, connected motorcycles are equipped with additional features, which provides ride with additional features such as vehicle diagnosis, navigation, and driver assistance. Moreover, connected motorcycles also offer emergency calling services, which automatically calls service centers for help in case of an accident.
The connected motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to growth in trend of connected mobility and increase in demand for security and safety features.
The global connected motorcycle market is segmented into connectivity network, connectivity solution, calling service, services, type, and region. On the basis of connectivity network, the market is categorized into cellular and dedicated short-range communication. By connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. Depending on calling service, it is fragmented into emergency call (eCall), breakdown call (bCall), and information call (iCall). On the basis of services, it is classified into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By type, it is divided into sport, tour, roadster, heritage, adventure, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the Connected Motorcycle market include Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc.. and others.
Key Benefits
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Connected Motorcycle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surge in Trend of Connectivity Solutions in Vehicles
- Increased Safety Features Provided by Connected Motorcycle
Restraints
- Threat of Data Hacking
- Lack of Seamless and Uniform Connectivity Infrastructure
Opportunities
- Incorporation of 5G Connectivity to Power Connected Mobility
Key Players
- Aeris
- Autotalks Ltd.
- BMW AG
- HERO MOTOCORP LTD.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Triumph Motorcycles
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- Zero Motorcycles, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52cube
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005412/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900