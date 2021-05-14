The "Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Breakdown Call and Information Call, Services and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected motorcycles can be defined as vehicles that are equipped with wireless connectivity network that allows motorcycles to access internet and share data with riders as well as service centers. In addition, connected motorcycles are equipped with additional features, which provides ride with additional features such as vehicle diagnosis, navigation, and driver assistance. Moreover, connected motorcycles also offer emergency calling services, which automatically calls service centers for help in case of an accident.

The connected motorcycle market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to growth in trend of connected mobility and increase in demand for security and safety features.

The global connected motorcycle market is segmented into connectivity network, connectivity solution, calling service, services, type, and region. On the basis of connectivity network, the market is categorized into cellular and dedicated short-range communication. By connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. Depending on calling service, it is fragmented into emergency call (eCall), breakdown call (bCall), and information call (iCall). On the basis of services, it is classified into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By type, it is divided into sport, tour, roadster, heritage, adventure, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Connected Motorcycle market include Aeris, Autotalks Ltd., BMW AG, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc.. and others.

Key Benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Connected Motorcycle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Trend of Connectivity Solutions in Vehicles

Increased Safety Features Provided by Connected Motorcycle

Restraints

Threat of Data Hacking

Lack of Seamless and Uniform Connectivity Infrastructure

Opportunities

Incorporation of 5G Connectivity to Power Connected Mobility

Key Players

Aeris

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

HERO MOTOCORP LTD.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Triumph Motorcycles

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52cube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005412/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900