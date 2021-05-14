The "Folding Bikes Market by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Folding bikes are a form of bicycles that are designed in such a way that they can be folded in a way so that they occupy less space and at the same time are lighter in weight and can be carried easily from one place to another. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings, on public transportation, and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat, or plane. Depending on the design of the bikes, the folding structure varies from model to model, which helps in folding the bikes so that it occupies less space.
The folding bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced vehicles which occupy less space; thus, leading to the growth of the global market.
The global folding bikes market has been segmented into product type, drive type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into mid-fold, vertical fold, and triangle hinge. Based on drive type, the market has been categorized into conventional and electric, which determines the propulsion of the bikes. Based on the application, the market has been categorized into sports, fitness, commercial, and others. By price range, it is divided into low, economy, and premium. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. Region wise, the global folding bikes market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the folding bikes market include Bickerton Portables, Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Montague Corporation, Pacific Cycles, Vilano Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Dahon, Gocycle, Raleigh UK Ltd., and Ming Cycle.
Key Benefits
- This study presents analytical depiction of the global folding bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
- The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Implementation of Government Regulations to Encourage the Use of Electric Bikes
- Consumer Inclination Toward Use of E-Bikes as an Eco-Friendly Efficient Solution for Commute
- Increase in Fuel Costs
- Growth Interest in Cycling as a Fitness Recreational Activity
Restraints
- High Cost of E-Bikes
Opportunities
- Improvement in Bicycling Infrastructure Battery Technology
Key Players
- Bickerton Portables
- Bobbin Bicycles Ltd.
- Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
- Montague Corporation
- Pacific Cycles
- Vilano Bikes
- Giant Bicycles
- Dahon
- Gocycle
- Raleigh UK Ltd.
- Ming Cycle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d12rsd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005418/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900