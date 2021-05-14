Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
Tradegate
14.05.21
09:39 Uhr
0,489 Euro
+0,007
+1,54 %
PR Newswire
14.05.2021
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 14

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Grant of share awards to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

14 May 2021

The following notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and relates to the grant of awards under the Company's Executive Plan 2021 (the "Plan"), which was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. Details of the Plan are set out in the Company's remuneration policy which can be found in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Tim Weller, Katja Hall, Rupert Green, Claire Chapman, Will Serle, Garry Dryburgh, Aimie Chapple, Andy Start
2Reasonfor the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Aimie Chapple - Executive Officer - Customer Management
Andy Start - Executive Officer - Government Services

b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil2,169,100

Tim Weller - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil1,082,695

Katja Hall - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil493,657

Rupert Green - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil777,884

Claire Chapman - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil777,884

Will Serle - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil837,721

Garry Dryburgh - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil909,526

Aimie Chapple - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil733,006

Andy Start - Grant of share options:

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil733,006
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
8,514,479 Ordinary shares

Nil
e)Date of the transaction
2021-05-12
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.