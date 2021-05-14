Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 14
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Grant of share awards to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
14 May 2021
The following notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and relates to the grant of awards under the Company's Executive Plan 2021 (the "Plan"), which was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021. Details of the Plan are set out in the Company's remuneration policy which can be found in the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller, Katja Hall, Rupert Green, Claire Chapman, Will Serle, Garry Dryburgh, Aimie Chapple, Andy Start
|2
|Reasonfor the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Aimie Chapple - Executive Officer - Customer Management
Andy Start - Executive Officer - Government Services
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Nil Cost Unapproved Options under the Capita plc Executive Plan 2021
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Jonathan Lewis - Grant of share options:
Tim Weller - Grant of share options:
Katja Hall - Grant of share options:
Rupert Green - Grant of share options:
Claire Chapman - Grant of share options:
Will Serle - Grant of share options:
Garry Dryburgh - Grant of share options:
Aimie Chapple - Grant of share options:
Andy Start - Grant of share options:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
8,514,479 Ordinary shares
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2021-05-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue