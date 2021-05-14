Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
13.05.21
18:39 Uhr
3,960 Euro
+0,020
+0,51 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9003,94019:03
3,9203,94018:09
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 18:04
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer 
14-May-2021 / 17:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement on quarterly report disclosure 
by the issuer 
 
 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for IQ 2021. 
 
Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: issuer's 
report (quarterly report) for I quarter 2021. 
 
Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report: 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5 
 
Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14.05.2021. 
 
A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall 
not exceed the costs of making such a copy. 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 105298 
EQS News ID:  1196904 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196904&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.