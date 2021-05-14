DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for IQ 2021. Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: issuer's report (quarterly report) for I quarter 2021. Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5 Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14.05.2021. A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

