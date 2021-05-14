Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Corp Completes ITAR Registration

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), the developer of the proprietary Blockchain Archive Server, announced today it has obtained official registration for the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) from the U.S. State Department's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.

The ITAR regulates the manufacture, export, and transfer of defense-related articles, information, and services under the direct oversight of the U.S. Department of State. This registration documents Sollensys's dedication to the regulations controlling the export and import of articles and services related to defense and aerospace.

ITAR compliance is a key Sollensys strategic program to support our customers to conform to International Traffic in Arms Regulations under 22 CFR 120-130 and the Arms Export Control Act. This program enhances the existing Sollensys Intellectual Property and Document Control Policies.

"We are committed to compliance with U.S. laws and regulations," said Don Beavers, Sollensys's CEO. Mr. Beavers continued, "We believe this ITAR registration enhances our ability to meet customer requirements in new markets."

This official ITAR registration supports Sollensys as it expands offering its Blockchain Archive Server solution to Aerospace, Defense, and U.S. Government customers.

About Sollensys Corp

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The company recently introduced our second product offering-the Regional Service Center, which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate, "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Don Beavers CEO

Phone: (866) GET-SOLS

Email: info@sollensys.com

866.438.7657

www.sollensys.com

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647478/Sollensys-Corp-Completes-ITAR-Registration