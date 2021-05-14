Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 Ticker-Symbol: 5NXA 
Frankfurt
14.05.21
08:01 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2021 | 18:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WIHOUT CONSIDERATION

NEXSTIM OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND    
 DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION                      
EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 MAY 2021 SHARES                      
Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by 
 redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares 
 of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the      
 arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are 
 completed. The ISIN code of Nexstim Oyj shares will be changed from      
 FI4000354162 to FI4000506811.                         
Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of   
 shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares 
 are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in  
 each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently  
 with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date   
 redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares 
 redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of  
 shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share  
 split does not affect the Company's equity.                  
The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 17 May 
 2021 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register  
 (apprx. 15-16 May 2021)                            
Identifiers as of 17 May 2021                          
Trading code: NXTMH                               
New ISIN code: FI4000506811                           
Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 6 639 889                
The orderbook NXTMH (id 103570) will be flushed.                
Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
