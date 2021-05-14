Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEXSTIM OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WIHOUT CONSIDERATION

NEXSTIM OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 MAY 2021 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Nexstim Oyj shares will be changed from FI4000354162 to FI4000506811. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 100. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 99 shares for each 100 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 17 May 2021 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register (apprx. 15-16 May 2021) Identifiers as of 17 May 2021 Trading code: NXTMH New ISIN code: FI4000506811 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 6 639 889 The orderbook NXTMH (id 103570) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260