Samstag, 15.05.2021

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
Tradegate
14.05.21
18:07 Uhr
135,05 Euro
+1,50
+1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2021 | 19:04
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The virtual meeting website will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2021.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate at the Annual Meeting was April 19, 2021. Nasdaq’s 2021 Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available at www.nasdaq.com/annual-meeting. The Proxy Statement contains information on voting and admission procedures.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com
