Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus Announces Unique Partnership With AmeriCorps

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus is pleased to announce that they are offering a unique opportunity in partnership with AmeriCorps this coming summer.

AmeriCorps, also known as the domestic Peace Corps, is a voluntary civil society program dedicated to assisting others and providing the critical needs of the community. To better respond to the challenges that COVID-19 continues to bring, ServeMinnesota has formally partnered with AmeriCorps to create the Emergency Response Initiative (ERI) program that is being administered by Reading & Math, Inc. The ERI has positions that are available through Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus.

Those who become members of the ERI will receive support in meeting the educational needs of students, addressing food and housing insecurity, reaching out to those in social isolation, and more. They are expected to serve 35 hours per week for 10 weeks at various community partners. ERI members will receive a perks package valued up to $5,000 dollars. This includes a stipend of $750 every two weeks, an additional of up to $1,311 for tuition or student loans, federal student loan forbearance & interest repayment, and individual health insurance with the monthly premium fully paid for.

The most important qualification for becoming an ERI member is a desire to serve the community. However, there are still some minimum qualifications that people need to meet in order to qualify. ERI members have to be a citizen, national or lawful permanent resident alien of the United States. They need to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants must also be dependable, able to understand and follow instructions and speak, read and write English fluently. They are also expected to have a good attendance history as well as basic computer skills such as email and online navigation. Those who wish to become ERI members will also have to agree to and successfully complete a background check.

New ERI members will serve from June 7 to August 14. For those interested in joining the ERI and making a difference, registrations for the ERI are open at the Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus website.

Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus provides a wide spectrum of elderly care and works with individuals and their families to provide the most comfortable and enjoyable living environments. They also work in partnership with the local community to provide the best support possible. The facility looks forward to hearing from those interested in joining their ERI program to do their part for the community.

