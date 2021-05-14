Anzeige
Freitag, 14.05.2021
PR Newswire
14.05.2021 | 20:10
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun

Today, May 14th, the public sale of the new AMC token begins. The coin will unite the world of MMA with modern blockchain technologies

ZURICH, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ??? Fight Nights Global is the largest MMA promotion company in Europe, Russia and the CIS countries, in which world-class fighters take part. AMC Fight Nights today:

  • More than 1,000 fights
  • 100+ international tournaments
  • 750,000+ fans and subscribers
  • 1,500,000 visitors to AMC (MMA) tournaments
  • 24 World Champions
  • 500+ TV broadcasts

The impressive growth in demand for cryptocurrencies among the sports community pushed the AMC team to create a global ecosystem, the core of which will be the new AMC token.

On the basis of 'AMC' a huge platform is being created with a variety of products and services (DeFi, NFT, Gaming), where anyone can participate, invest and earn from AMC "Fight Nights" products. The idea was highly appreciated not only by athletes but also by the crypto community: AMC received the "Blockchain Project of the Year 2021" award at the largest thematic event "Blockchain Life 2021".

Users can invest in the first crypto project from the world of MMA and become the owner of AMC tokens right now by following the link. Reasons to hurry up:

  • At the 1st stage of the Pre-Sale, the AMC price will be equal to only $0.20.
  • Only 2% of tokens are available for purchase, which means that not everyone will have time.
  • In two weeks, the second stage starts and the price of the coin will already be $0.40.

All AMC token holders will receive:

  1. Guaranteed investment growth after token listing on exchanges;
  2. Maximum discounts on tickets to all AMC Fight Nights tournaments;
  3. Opportunity to participate in closed club events;
  4. The opportunity to participate in a reality show and sign a contract with "AMC Fight Nights";
  5. Discounts on purchases of sportswear, accessories, and more.

Only within two weeks users have a unique opportunity to become an early adopter, because after the listing the price of the coin will exceed $1.

