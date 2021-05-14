WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Sequential Growth in Managed Services Revenues Helps Drive Gross Margins to 22.8%

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management (IdM) and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Received the first task orders under the Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 contract, which were valued at $86 million in aggregate

Successfully on-boarded the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety

Awarded three new Identity Management contracts, including a deployment with a Fortune Global 500 corporation, increasing WidePoint's commercial footprint as well as the Company's secure digital certificates into a new U.S. federal agency

Number of U.S. Department of Defense secure digital certificates issued increased 8% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2020

Recognized as honorable mention vendor in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $20.7 million

Managed Services revenue increased sequentially to $9.3 million

Gross margin improved to 22.8%

Net income improved to $585,000, or $0.06 per diluted share

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.2 million

As of March 31, 2021, cash increased to $17.1 million

Management Commentary

"After completing what was, by many metrics, the most successful year in WidePoint's history, we entered 2021 with solid momentum and with an intense focus on maintaining and ultimately growing our profitability," said WidePoint's CEO, Jin Kang. "In the first quarter, we grew our high margin Managed Services revenues sequentially to $9.3 million, while our low margin Carrier Services revenues decreased due to our work on the 2020 Census winding down as well as the residual effects of a carrier credit from last quarter. Carrier credits occur frequently in the normal course of our business as we occasionally find that a carrier has overcharged one of our clients. In this instance, we found the miscalculation and were able to save one of our prominent clients $2.6 million in expenses, which is reflected in our results as a decrease in Carrier Services, but which has no impact on our profitability. With Carrier Services revenues decreasing and gross profit staying fairly stable at $4.7 million, we improved our gross margins to 22.8%. We also increased our cash position to $17.1 million as we generated positive cash flows from operations and leveraged our at-the-market offering in January to better prepare WidePoint for growth opportunities.

"The financial results of the first quarter demonstrate that WidePoint has a solid base from which we can continue to build and expand our profitability. With tailwinds from the increasing complex mobile landscape, the growing need to secure mobile devices, and the return to more in person work expanding our pipeline, we are optimistic that we are in a healthy and strong position to continue driving the business's profitable growth over the long-run."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

(In millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 20.7 $ 39.7 Gross Profit $ 4.7 $ 5.0 Gross Profit Margin 22.8 % 12.5 % Operating Expenses $ 4.0 $ 4.2 Income from Operations $ 0.7 $ 0.7 Net Income $ 0.6 $ 0.5 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.2 $ 1.4

Financial Outlook

Due to the large, short-term changes in WidePoint's financial performance from the 2020 Census project, the Company believes comparing 2021 expectations to 2020 results, excluding the 2020 Census project, may provide a more objective analysis of the Company's anticipated performance. For the fiscal year 2021, the Company currently expects revenues of approximately $103 million, adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million, and EPS of $0.12 per diluted share, based on 9,128,000 shares outstanding. Excluding WidePoint's work on the 2020 Census project, the Company's expectations reflect revenue growth of approximately 16% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA consistent with fiscal year 2020. The Company's financial outlook is based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Conference Call

WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (May 14, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint's President and CEO Jin Kang, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 2020 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 585,400 $ 483,900 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 370,000 422,800 Amortization of deferred financing costs - 1,300 Income tax provision (benefit) 23,500 177,200 Interest income (2,400 ) (3,100 ) Interest expense 71,000 80,800 EBITDA $ 1,047,500 $ 1,162,900 Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Provision for doubtful accounts (200 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 182,800 281,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,230,100 $ 1,444,300

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expansion of services of existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to retain key personnel; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, DECEMBER 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,058,363 $ 15,996,749 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $111,054 and $114,169 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 19,214,216 35,882,661 Unbilled accounts receivable 10,017,255 13,848,726 Other current assets 1,692,695 1,763,633 Total current assets 47,982,529 67,491,769 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 565,535 573,039 Operating lease right of use asset, net 5,917,435 6,095,376 Intangibles, net 2,134,193 2,187,503 Goodwill 18,555,578 18,555,578 Deferred tax asset 5,621,373 5,606,079 Other long-term assets 1,312,402 815,007 Total assets $ 82,089,045 $ 101,324,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 19,586,553 $ 36,221,981 Accrued expenses 11,354,080 15,626,313 Deferred revenue 1,875,353 2,016,282 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 582,058 577,855 Current portion of other term obligations - Total current liabilities 33,398,044 54,442,431 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,784,592 5,931,788 Other liabilities 246,037 - Deferred revenue, net of current portion 437,578 398,409 Total liabilities 39,866,251 60,772,628 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,071,352 and 8,876,515 shares issued outstanding, respectively 9,071 8,876 Additional paid-in capital 101,645,142 100,504,741 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159,564) (104,615 ) Accumulated deficit (59,271,855) (59,857,279 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,222,794 40,551,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 82,089,045 $ 101,324,351

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 20,650,843 $ 39,665,356 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $119,083 and $159,618, respectively) 15,934,964 34,700,024 GROSS PROFIT 4,715,879 4,965,332 22.8% 12.5% OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 482,299 492,231 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $182,842 and $281,441, respectively) 3,307,662 3,470,092 Depreciation and amortization 250,891 263,228 Total operating expenses 4,040,852 4,225,551 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 675,027 739,781 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 2,375 3,093 Interest expense (71,016 ) (82,117 ) Other income 2,496 331 Total other expense (66,145 ) (78,693 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 608,882 661,088 INCOME TAX PROVISION 23,458 177,200 NET INCOME $ 585,424 $ 483,888 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.07 $ 0.06 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 8,995,103 8,384,008 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.06 $ 0.06 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 9,103,160 8,442,807

