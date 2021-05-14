Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders' Meeting

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2021.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2021, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) John W. Stanton 44,672,723 99.169% 374,297 0.831% Bradley J. Horwitz 44,672,723 99.169% 374,297 0.831% Theresa E. Gillespie 44,672,723 99.169% 374,297 0.831% Mark Kroloff 44,502,303 98.791% 544,717 1.209% Alan D. Horn 44,302,042 98.346% 744,978 1.654% Nadir Mohamed 44,464,539 98.707% 582,481 1.293% Reza Satchu 44,066,342 97.823% 980,678 2.177%

The next item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Votes by securityholders and proxyholders received with respect to the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were voted as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 47,043,551 99.922% 36,864 0.078%

The final item of business at the Meeting was to approve the adoption of the amended and restated articles of the Corporation to permit virtual shareholder meetings as permitted by applicable law (the "Amendment").

By special resolution passed by ballot vote, the Amendment was approved. Votes by securityholders and proxyholders received with respect to the Amendment, were voted as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 45,010,920 99.920% 36,100 0.080%

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy LLC currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.

