GlobeX Data Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a total of 6,973,259 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of CA$2,076,837.68.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.30 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of $0.50 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term"). The offering has been fully subscribed and is now closed. Corporate finance advisory fees of CA$122,000 were paid in the form of cash. Net proceeds to the Company were CA$1,954,837.68.

The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to accelerate the marketing of the Company's Sekur encrypted email and messaging solutions to the US mass market, and for general purposes.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased with the demand we have received from our investors for this private placement. This additional placement gives the Company extra capabilities as we deploy our solutions to the US mass market in in the coming 24 months. Our solutions are ready to be deployed the US mass markets, and we are in an excellent position to move forward as planned. We plan to increase our USA marketing budget to US$700,000 for the remainder of 2021, and possibly increase it more, depending on the results of our media and marketing efforts. The company has all the cash to execute its plan for 2021 and looks forward to bring true Swiss privacy and security to US consumers and businesses."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messaging and secure communication tools, cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and secure document management tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

