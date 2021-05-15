Total passenger traffic was up 13.4x year-on-year, but declined 75.7% when compared to April 2019

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,342.4% YoY passenger traffic growth in April 2021, and 75.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020) Statistics Apr'21 Apr'20(3) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,090 67 1,525.7% 5,458 9,928 -45.0% International Passengers (thousands) 328 29 1,042.9% 1,364 5,376 -74.6% Transit Passengers (thousands) 201 17 1,118.6% 1,333 1,920 -30.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 1,620 112 1,342.4% 8,155 17,223 -52.6% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.1 17.4 72.4% 97.9 101.1 -3.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 30.5 6.7 356.3% 128.9 185.3 -30.4% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019) Statistics Apr'21 Apr'19(1)(3) % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,090 3,734 -70.8% 5,458 11,545 -52.7% International Passengers (thousands) 328 2,306 -85.8% 1,364 6,754 -79.8% Transit Passengers (thousands) 201 622 -67.6% 1,333 2,272 -41.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 1,620 6,661 -75.7% 8,155 20,571 -60.4% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.1 37.2 -19.1% 97.9 105.1 -6.8% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 30.5 68.5 -55.5% 128.9 212.7 -39.4%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2021 grew 13.4x YoY compared to the same period last year, reflecting easier comparisons as April 2020 was the first month fully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 60.4%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 79.8% and 52.7%, respectively, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 28.7x YoY. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 78.5%, with international and domestic passenger traffic declining 92.5% and 71.6%, respectively, impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, as well as additional travel requirements in force for Argentine nationals starting March 27, 2021.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 68.4x YoY. Total passenger traffic against April 2019 declined 94.7%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 97.1% and 85.4%, respectively, influenced by sustained air travel restrictions reenacted by the Italian government in 4Q20.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 7.1x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 69.1%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 94.5% and 69.5%, respectively.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.8x YoY, although declined 92.7% when compared to April 2019, driven by closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 24.9x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 64.8%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 56.7% and 71.8%, respectively.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 24.0x YoY. Compared to April 2019, however, passenger traffic declined 38.2% although it increased 15.2% sequentially, as traffic continues to recover.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 72.4% YoY, mainly due to growth of 84.5% in Argentina, 501.9% in Brazil, 185.4% in Armenia, 68.2% in Ecuador and 23.5% in Italy. This was partially offset by a decline of 33.8% in Uruguay, reflecting more difficult comparisons as April 2020 benefitted from extraordinarily high seed export volumes. When compared to April 2019, total cargo volume dropped 19.1%.

Aircraft movements increased 356.3% YoY, driven by increases of 486.6% in Argentina, 214.9% in Brazil, 317.6% in Ecuador and 495.1% in Armenia. Aircraft movements also increased 477.1% in Italy, 219.7% in Peru and 150.1% in Uruguay. When compared to April 2019, Aircraft movements declined 55.5%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020) Apr'21 Apr'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 730 25 2,876.1% 3,521 8,919 -60.5% Italy 39 1 6,839.0% 113 1,004 -88.7% Brazil(2) 455 56 711.8% 3,108 4,421 -29.7% Uruguay 13 3 381.2% 57 529 -89.2% Ecuador 138 5 2,485.9% 523 986 -46.9% Armenia 134 5 2,397.3% 405 560 -27.6% Peru 110 18 521.0% 427 804 -46.9% TOTAL 1,620 112 1,342.4% 8,155 17,223 -52.6% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,914 8,626 84.5% 52,079 54,172 -3.9% Italy 1,166 945 23.5% 4,569 4,157 9.9% Brazil 6,411 1,065 501.9% 20,112 16,755 20.0% Uruguay(3) 3,626 5,479 -33.8% 9,828 12,200 -19.4% Ecuador 1,294 770 68.2% 5,751 7,904 -27.2% Armenia 1,459 511 185.4% 4,687 4,842 -3.2% Peru 212 52 304.6% 908 1,103 -17.7% TOTAL 30,082 17,448 72.4% 97,935 101,133 -3.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 16,373 2,791 486.6% 66,275 96,561 -31.4% Italy 1,287 223 477.1% 3,464 11,530 -70.0% Brazil 5,794 1,840 214.9% 32,056 38,504 -16.7% Uruguay 898 359 150.1% 3,279 8,044 -59.2% Ecuador 3,504 839 317.6% 14,774 18,039 -18.1% Armenia 1,345 226 495.1% 4,320 5,697 -24.2% Peru 1,298 406 219.7% 4,728 6,903 -31.5% TOTAL 30,499 6,684 356.3% 128,896 185,278 -30.4%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019) Apr'21 Apr'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 730 3,391 -78.5% 3,521 14,494 -75.7% Italy 39 736 -94.7% 113 2,156 -94.8% Brazil(2) 455 1,474 -69.1% 3,108 6,443 -51.8% Uruguay 13 176 -92.7% 57 818 -93.0% Ecuador 138 392 -64.8% 523 1,497 -65.1% Armenia 134 217 -38.2% 405 796 -49.1% Peru 110 275 -59.9% 427 1,028 -58.5% TOTAL 1,620 6,661 -75.7% 8,155 27,233 -70.1% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,914 18,825 -15.5% 52,079 74,881 -30.5% Italy 1,166 1,285 -9.2% 4,569 4,365 4.7% Brazil 6,411 8,639 -25.8% 20,112 32,163 -37.5% Uruguay(3) 3,626 3,015 20.3% 9,828 9,394 4.6% Ecuador 1,294 3,316 -61.0% 5,751 14,629 -60.7% Armenia 1,459 1,704 -14.4% 4,687 5,262 -10.9% Peru 212 389 -45.5% 908 1,579 -42.5% TOTAL 30,082 37,172 -19.1% 97,935 142,274 -31.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 16,373 35,553 -53.9% 66,275 151,443 -56.2% Italy 1,287 6,864 -81.3% 3,464 21,016 -83.5% Brazil 5,794 12,714 -54.4% 32,056 53,465 -40.0% Uruguay 898 2,375 -62.2% 3,279 11,712 -72.0% Ecuador 3,504 6,834 -48.7% 14,774 27,470 -46.2% Armenia 1,345 1,744 -22.9% 4,320 7,070 -38.9% Peru 1,298 2,383 -45.5% 4,728 9,029 -47.6% TOTAL 30,499 68,467 -55.5% 128,896 281,205 -54.2%

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005566/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Gimena Albanesi

Email: gimena.albanesi@caairports.com

Phone: +5411 4852-6411