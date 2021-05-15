Total passenger traffic was up 13.4x year-on-year, but declined 75.7% when compared to April 2019
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 1,342.4% YoY passenger traffic growth in April 2021, and 75.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Apr'21
Apr'20(3)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,090
67
1,525.7%
5,458
9,928
-45.0%
International Passengers (thousands)
328
29
1,042.9%
1,364
5,376
-74.6%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
201
17
1,118.6%
1,333
1,920
-30.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
1,620
112
1,342.4%
8,155
17,223
-52.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.1
17.4
72.4%
97.9
101.1
-3.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
30.5
6.7
356.3%
128.9
185.3
-30.4%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Apr'21
Apr'19(1)(3)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,090
3,734
-70.8%
5,458
11,545
-52.7%
International Passengers (thousands)
328
2,306
-85.8%
1,364
6,754
-79.8%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
201
622
-67.6%
1,333
2,272
-41.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
1,620
6,661
-75.7%
8,155
20,571
-60.4%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
30.1
37.2
-19.1%
97.9
105.1
-6.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
30.5
68.5
-55.5%
128.9
212.7
-39.4%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in April 2021 grew 13.4x YoY compared to the same period last year, reflecting easier comparisons as April 2020 was the first month fully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 60.4%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 79.8% and 52.7%, respectively, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel across all countries of operations.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 28.7x YoY. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 78.5%, with international and domestic passenger traffic declining 92.5% and 71.6%, respectively, impacted by prolonged government restrictions to international flights, including the continued closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions, as well as additional travel requirements in force for Argentine nationals starting March 27, 2021.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 68.4x YoY. Total passenger traffic against April 2019 declined 94.7%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 97.1% and 85.4%, respectively, influenced by sustained air travel restrictions reenacted by the Italian government in 4Q20.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 7.1x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 69.1%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 94.5% and 69.5%, respectively.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.8x YoY, although declined 92.7% when compared to April 2019, driven by closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, with certain exceptions.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 24.9x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 64.8%, while international and domestic passenger traffic dropped 56.7% and 71.8%, respectively.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 24.0x YoY. Compared to April 2019, however, passenger traffic declined 38.2% although it increased 15.2% sequentially, as traffic continues to recover.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 72.4% YoY, mainly due to growth of 84.5% in Argentina, 501.9% in Brazil, 185.4% in Armenia, 68.2% in Ecuador and 23.5% in Italy. This was partially offset by a decline of 33.8% in Uruguay, reflecting more difficult comparisons as April 2020 benefitted from extraordinarily high seed export volumes. When compared to April 2019, total cargo volume dropped 19.1%.
Aircraft movements increased 356.3% YoY, driven by increases of 486.6% in Argentina, 214.9% in Brazil, 317.6% in Ecuador and 495.1% in Armenia. Aircraft movements also increased 477.1% in Italy, 219.7% in Peru and 150.1% in Uruguay. When compared to April 2019, Aircraft movements declined 55.5%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Apr'21
Apr'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
730
25
2,876.1%
3,521
8,919
-60.5%
Italy
39
1
6,839.0%
113
1,004
-88.7%
Brazil(2)
455
56
711.8%
3,108
4,421
-29.7%
Uruguay
13
3
381.2%
57
529
-89.2%
Ecuador
138
5
2,485.9%
523
986
-46.9%
Armenia
134
5
2,397.3%
405
560
-27.6%
Peru
110
18
521.0%
427
804
-46.9%
TOTAL
1,620
112
1,342.4%
8,155
17,223
-52.6%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,914
8,626
84.5%
52,079
54,172
-3.9%
Italy
1,166
945
23.5%
4,569
4,157
9.9%
Brazil
6,411
1,065
501.9%
20,112
16,755
20.0%
Uruguay(3)
3,626
5,479
-33.8%
9,828
12,200
-19.4%
Ecuador
1,294
770
68.2%
5,751
7,904
-27.2%
Armenia
1,459
511
185.4%
4,687
4,842
-3.2%
Peru
212
52
304.6%
908
1,103
-17.7%
TOTAL
30,082
17,448
72.4%
97,935
101,133
-3.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
16,373
2,791
486.6%
66,275
96,561
-31.4%
Italy
1,287
223
477.1%
3,464
11,530
-70.0%
Brazil
5,794
1,840
214.9%
32,056
38,504
-16.7%
Uruguay
898
359
150.1%
3,279
8,044
-59.2%
Ecuador
3,504
839
317.6%
14,774
18,039
-18.1%
Armenia
1,345
226
495.1%
4,320
5,697
-24.2%
Peru
1,298
406
219.7%
4,728
6,903
-31.5%
TOTAL
30,499
6,684
356.3%
128,896
185,278
-30.4%
|Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Apr'21
Apr'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
730
3,391
-78.5%
3,521
14,494
-75.7%
Italy
39
736
-94.7%
113
2,156
-94.8%
Brazil(2)
455
1,474
-69.1%
3,108
6,443
-51.8%
Uruguay
13
176
-92.7%
57
818
-93.0%
Ecuador
138
392
-64.8%
523
1,497
-65.1%
Armenia
134
217
-38.2%
405
796
-49.1%
Peru
110
275
-59.9%
427
1,028
-58.5%
TOTAL
1,620
6,661
-75.7%
8,155
27,233
-70.1%
|(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,914
18,825
-15.5%
52,079
74,881
-30.5%
Italy
1,166
1,285
-9.2%
4,569
4,365
4.7%
Brazil
6,411
8,639
-25.8%
20,112
32,163
-37.5%
Uruguay(3)
3,626
3,015
20.3%
9,828
9,394
4.6%
Ecuador
1,294
3,316
-61.0%
5,751
14,629
-60.7%
Armenia
1,459
1,704
-14.4%
4,687
5,262
-10.9%
Peru
212
389
-45.5%
908
1,579
-42.5%
TOTAL
30,082
37,172
-19.1%
97,935
142,274
-31.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
16,373
35,553
-53.9%
66,275
151,443
-56.2%
Italy
1,287
6,864
-81.3%
3,464
21,016
-83.5%
Brazil
5,794
12,714
-54.4%
32,056
53,465
-40.0%
Uruguay
898
2,375
-62.2%
3,279
11,712
-72.0%
Ecuador
3,504
6,834
-48.7%
14,774
27,470
-46.2%
Armenia
1,345
1,744
-22.9%
4,320
7,070
-38.9%
Peru
1,298
2,383
-45.5%
4,728
9,029
-47.6%
TOTAL
30,499
68,467
-55.5%
128,896
281,205
-54.2%
To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
