15.05.2021
Murchinson Ltd.: Early Warning Report Under National Instrument 62-103

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Further to its press release dated May 11, 2021, Murchinson Ltd. ("Murchinson") disposed of its remaining Class A Trust Units ("Units") of Bitcoin Trust (TSE:BITC.U) (the "Issuer").

As at May 12, following the redemption of 1,409,071 Units in accordance with the provisions of the Units, Murchinson held 2,086,349 Units representing 15.84% of the outstanding Units as of May 12, 2021.

As of May 13, 2021, Murchinson redeemed its remaining position of 2,086,349 Units to reduce its position to nil as of the date hereof.

An updated early warning report was filed by Murchinson pursuant to applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please refer to the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In the future, Murchinson may acquire additional securities of the Issuer.

The Class A Trust Units of the Issuer are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "BITC.U" and "BITC.UN".

For further information contact Paul Zogala at (416) 845-0666.

SOURCE: Murchinson Ltd.



https://www.accesswire.com/647597/Early-Warning-Report-Under-National-Instrument-62-103

