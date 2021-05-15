iTourTranslator Corp: iTourTranslator Can Translate Phone Call Automatically

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Language barrier is always a big problem for people of different languages. There are many translation apps to try to solve this problem, such as Google Translate. However, the obstacles to people's remote communication have not been well resolved. For example, when people want to make a phone call to a friend with different language has not yet came up with a good solution.

This app named iTourTranslator has done a lot of innovative work, which provides various functions such as phone call translation, video call translation, conference translation, etc., which can help people solve the language barrier of remote communication.

When people use iTourTranslator to make a phone call, you only need to know the phone number of the other party. The phone of the recipient can be a mobile phone or a landline phone. The receiver doesn't need to download the app, and just pick up the phone and answer it. When the caller speaks Spanish, the receiver will hear them speaking in English voice. and when the receiver speaks English, English will be translate to Spanish to the caller. Of course, the app supports dozens of other languages include English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Portuguese, Catalan and Thai. Click the link below to watch the demo video.

https://youtu.be/dyj9cQA3nQ0

People can also use iTourTranslator to make video calls. His or her friend does not need to download iTourTranslator. The Caller sends a link to his or her friend on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram or Wechat. When his or her friend opens the received link, the video call can be made, and the video call will be translated in real time. The recipient does not need to download iTourTranslator, nor need to register it, which is very convenient.

People can also use iTourTranslator to have a meeting, and the language in the meeting will be translated in real time. The function of the meeting in iTourTranslator is similar to that of Zoom. The biggest difference is that when using iTourTranslator, the speech of the speakers in the meeting will be translated into bilingual subtitles. Considering that many users like to use Zoom or Teams for meetings, iTourTranslator has developed a real-time translation function. When users use software such as Zoom or Teams during a meeting, by turning on the real-time translation function in iTourTranslator app, the speech in the meeting will be translated into bilingual subtitles in real time.

In general, iTourTranslator is a very powerful translation software. It not only provides common translation functions such as text translation, photo translation, and dialogue translation, but also many innovative functions, such as listening translation, phone translation, conference translation, and video call translation.

CONTACT:

iTourTranslator Corp.

Contact Person: George Wang

Email: iTourTranslator@gmail.com

Country: United States of America

Website: www.iTourTranslator.com

SOURCE: iTourTranslator Corp

