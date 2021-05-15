Announcing the Upcoming Launch of SelfZee, a Unique and Safe Social Platform

On the Fun and Safe SelfZee Platform, Everyone Can Feel Protected from Hate, Abuse and Misuse of Content Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2021 / Paul Geier is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of his fun and safe SelfZee online social platform.

As a spokesperson for SelfZee noted, Geier knows that while social platforms are extremely popular, they can lead to people making unfair and mean comments, misusing the photos others post and other negative issues.

This knowledge inspired Geier to create the SelfZee online social space, which he said will give disabled individuals, youth, celebrities and those who are dealing with depression, anxiety and/or shyness a safe place to socialize online.

"Thanks to SelfZee, there will be no more unfair comments, no more posting of pictures without the person's permission, no more worrying about what you will see when you log on," the spokesperson noted, adding that SelfZee is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

SelfZee will include a number of privacy and safety features, including private walls, world walls, posting delays, post approvals and a minimum picture-taking distance.

Using SelfZee will be easy and fun, the spokesperson noted. People will simply turn on the app, and a "daily avatar" will be overlaid on the computer or phone screen. Once the person lines up the avatar with the live background and clicks the button on their device, they will create a SelfZee.

People will also be able to create a video selfie and make a custom avatar if they like.

Users can choose from a WorldWall where anyone using SelfZee can see it, the Viewing Wall where linked accounts can see it, a Voting Wall where members vote, and users get SelfZee account prizes and a Permission Wall for companies or organizations.

Comments will be made by choosing from the drop down menu choices. They will be suggested by members, the spokesperson noted, and the best ones will make it onto the menu.

"Organizations can choose which comments are allowed for their SelfZees, subject to our niceness test," the spokesperson said, adding that Geier is looking forward to the upcoming launch of the safe platform.

About SelfZee:

SelfZee is a fun, safe and unique social platform that will revolutionize the digital space. Everyone who is on SelfZee can feel protected from hate, abuse and misuse of content online. The platform will be designed with private walls, world walls, posting delays and other safety measures.

